Sébastien LESNE
Sébastien LESNE
Marne-la-Vallée
Election législatives 2022
Le
résultat des législatives à Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Conforama
- Responsable de rayon
Marne-la-Vallée
2017 - maintenant
Darty
- Responsable de rayon
BONDY
2016 - 2017
Darty
- Vendeur
BONDY
2007 - 2016
Formations
AFPA Creteil
Creteil
2016 - 2016
Responsable rayon
Cédric BERNARD
Isabelle Adam ADAMPARTNERS
Karim AIT OUABOU
Mathilde GONZALEZ
Selahattin COLAKOGLU
