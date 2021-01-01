Menu

Sébastien LEVIEUX

PARIS LYON

En résumé

"Studio Sebastien Levieux" is a creative Studio founded in France on 2005. It is specialized in 3D, VFX and Graphic Motion (fixed image, music videos, 3D animation, special effects, shorts films and architectural animations).

A Lyon based office mostly implemented its activity in Paris and its region up to 2010. Since 2010 a Spanish bureau has been developed in Barcelona to implement the multi cultural backgrounds.

Among the last 8 years of professional experience we have been working with "3ds Max", "Maya", "VRay", "ZBrush", "After effects" and "Nuke".

The aim of "Studio Sebastien Levieux" is to bring up the most efficient solution for the clients providing the best visual effects to their publicity and cinematograpic projects.

Refer also to webpage for additional information (http://sebastienlevieux.fr/ ) and for samples of projects on vimeo (http://vimeo.com/sebastienlevieux ).

Tel : +33 9 70 44 44 12
French Mob : +33 6 07 87 57 03
Spain Mob : +34 608 503 795

Mes compétences :
Compositing
3D
Adobe Photoshop
Production
Post production
Architecture
Animation 3D
Documentaire

Entreprises

  • Enseignement Studio M & New3Ddge - Intervenant

    2008 - maintenant Internant ponctuel dans l'école studio M a Lyon et New3Ddge sur Paris Enseignement de la 3D, FX, animation et lightening et trucage

  • Big company - Graphiste 3D

    2007 - 2008 - Realisation de Clips 3D,
    - Trucage de l'image et de la vidéo
    - Réalisation d'animation au rendu réaliste.
    - Spot pub télé.
    - Post prod et effet spécieaux

    http://www.bigcompany.fr/

  • Azylum - Graphiste 3D 2D

    2007 - maintenant Je suis graphiste 3D chez Asylum spécialisé en architecture (image fixe et film d'animation) http://www.asylum.fr/.

    Ma fonction est dédié principalement au rendu Vray pour lequel j'ai été formé, j'ai appris le modeling dédié aux techniques utilisés dans l'architecture.

    J'interviens aussi en fin de production pour finalisé les rendus et les mettre en valeur en utilisant la techniques du matte painting.

  • Initialys - Graphiste 3D

    2006 - maintenant Je suis responsable de l'infographie chez Initailys
    Création de cinématiques esthétiques pour les industriels.

    http://www.interlaps.fr/initialys/

    Entre autres : 3DS max, Vray, 3D interactive,3D holographique,3D relief, After Effect,Première, Director, Flash, Photoshop, Painter.

  • Graphiste Free Lance - Trucage, 3D, post prod, FX, audio visuel

    2005 - maintenant Graphiste 3D en Free-lance

    http://sebastienlevieux.fr
    http://sebastienlevieux.es
    mail@sebastienlevieux.fr

    Réference:
    Meetic.com (visuel 3D)
    Effia ( Appel d'offre Vélo de Ville 3D)
    Canal + & CanalSat Suisse (Flash et animation 3D)
    FX et trucage sur Long métrage "L'île" en cours de post-prod avant sortie au cinéma. http://ileprod.fr/
    Canal+ et CanalSat Suisse (animation 3D pour le site web et la télé)
    Futuroscope( décors images fixes, animation 3D)
    Total (graphisme 3D)
    Studio Collet (fx, tracking 3D, animation 3D)
    France 3 nationale "Des racines et des ailes" ( Réalisation de décors 3D animées à caractère archéologique )
    Volvo Truck (Tracking 3d, image fixe)
    Scriptom (St Ouin)
    L'oréal (animation 3D)
    Caisse D'épargne ( Mascotte 3D animée)
    Evercom ( Clip full 3D Télé Chanteuse Charlie + FX )
    Cactus-multimédia.com
    Technimétal Systeme (animation 3D)
    ODYSSEE PRODUCTION AUDIO VISUEL LYON ( Tracking 3D, motion capture)

    **FX, post prod, trucage, architecture, motion graphic

  • Via et Golem - Graphiste 3D

    2003 - 2003 Créatif
    - Réalisation d'illustrations en 3D ( Majorette, solido, Aixam...)
    - Réalisation de logos, de bandeaux web.
    - Effets spéciaux en 3D destinés pour image fixe.

    http://www.viagolem.com/

  • AUTOGRILL gare métropole - Manager cadre

    2003 - 2005 Manager responsable
    - Des ouvertures et fermetures du site de la gare de Lyon Part dieu : 11 magazins dont un restaurant semi gastronomique, 1 irish pub, 1 pizzeria, 1 Haagen Dazs, plusieurs bars et sandwicheries qui sont encadrés par des responasable de magasin)
    - Du respect des procédures et des protocoles financiers
    - De la résolution des litiges clients.
    - De la supervision de la maintenance et des intervemants exterieurs
    - De la planification des employés et du recrutement (Effectif de 200 employés avec une planification hebdomadaire, prise en compte du chiffre d'affaire prévisionnel et des besions ; logiciel Planexa).

  • Bacon Communication - Graphiste 3D

    2002 - 2002 PAO
    - 2D (sur MAC) centrée sur le secteur de la bijouterie
    - Détourage, travail de la couleurs
    - Recherche et création sur des campagnes publicitaires
    - Travail d'EXE

  • Editon Albin Michel - Bédéiste 3D

    2000 - 2001 Réalisation de bandes dessinées éditées chez Albin Michel, travail en 3D d'après story board crayonné (Alain Maindron)

    PLUSIEURS PHASES DE TRAVAIL:
    - Liste des différents décors, recherche de doc source afin de modéliser chaque décor
    - Animation de personnage en phases clés avec des poses réalistes et expressives
    - Eclairage et Rendu haute définition
    - Intégration de l'ensemble sur Photoshop afin de finaliser les pages

