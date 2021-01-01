Sébastien LOPEZ

-
RAISIO
maintenant
Slope Z
- Consultant food / Vet /pharma business.
2018 - maintenant
Vous voulez développer votre entreprise à l'export... ou aller? qui contacter? quel est le potentiel du marché? quelle est la concurrence? Je peux vous aider a trouver ces réponses. Contactez moi.
ASYSTOM
- Business development
2018 - maintenant
... After small companies, big companies, regional, national and international positions, after sales, management and marketing, what can be the new challenge? Startup! this is it. i'm in! kisss "Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony." (Gandhi)
Qiagen
- MDM
COURTABOEUF
2013 - 2018
Results 2015 : $1.28 billion
bioMérieux
- International sales and marketing support
MARCY-L'ETOILE
2012 - 2013
: Company Profile: International Group Leader in food, cosmetics and pharmaceutical rapid and timesaving analytical
methods. Part of bioMérieux, a world leader in clinical diagnostic tools. Results 2013 over EUR 1.58 billion
October 2011 - March 2013: Area Business Manager distributors Eastern Europe and Africa.
Responsibilities:
- Follow up of 47 Distributors (eastern Europe, Africa and Israel) ;
BioMérieux
- Area Business Manager Eastern Europe Africa
MARCY-L'ETOILE
2011 - 2013
- Follow up of Distributors European and African level,
- In charge of the budget achievement for food, Pharmaceutical and cosmetics in the area,
- In charge for all event meetings within the area
- Interface with marketing plans and new products developments,
- Follow up of launch files from marketing and adaptation at local level,
BioMerieux Industry
- Regional Business Manager Food / ww Key account manager
MARCY-L'ETOILE
2007 - 2011
- Training and follow up of Subsidiaries at European level,
- In charge of the budget achievement for Food Europe,
- In charge for IAFP Europe meeting (booth, event, subs involvement),
- Interface with marketing plans and new products developments,
- Follow up of launch files from marketing and adaptation at local level,
- Follow up of Global Key account at worldwide level.
Transia Raisio SAS
- Country Manager France
2005 - 2006
- In charge of the budget for France
- In charge for Marketing budget and exhibitions
- In charge for sales training and follow up for sales force
- Direct sales support France (training, sales, joint visits and follow up)
raisio
- Sales and Marketing manager
2004 - 2006
: Raisio Diagnostics SAS (ex-Diffchamb), member of Raisio
Life Sciences
Company Profile: International Group specialized in the development and application of rapid and time-saving methods in
food analysis. The company now belongs to bioControl.
(international) for Transia Pathogen range at Diffchamb Profit centre
Responsibilities:
- Training and follow up of Diffchamb Subsidiaries and distributors worldwide
- In charge for Sales budget, Marketing budget and exhibitions
- In charge for sales training and follow up for any new distributor worldwide
- Creation and follow up of sales & marketing supports
Localization: Lyon, France.
Realization:
- Achievement of the budget for 2005 ;
- Major increase of Nestlé business (biggest order of the company with Nestlé South Africa)
Diffchamb Subsidiaries worldwide
- Senior Product manager
2003 - 2004
Raisio Diagnostics SAS (ex-Diffchamb), member of Raisio Life Sciences
Life Sciences
Company Profile: International Group specialized in the development and application of rapid and time-saving methods in
food analysis. The company now belongs to bioControl.
Responsibilities:
- Training and follow up of Diffchamb Subsidiaries worldwide ;
- In charge for sales training and follow up for all sales forces and any new distributor worldwide ;
- Creation and follow up of sales & marketing supports
Localization: Lyon, France and Gothenburg, Sweden
Transia Raisio SAS.
- Sales and Marketing manager (international)
2003 - 2005
- Training and follow up of Diffchamb Subsidiaries and distributors worldwide
- In charge for Sales budget, Marketing budget and exhibitions
- In charge for sales training and follow up for any new distributor worldwide
- Creation and follow up of sales & marketing supportsTTP
Transia Raisio SAS
- Sales Manager USA/Product manager USA.
2001 - 2002
- Follow up US customers
- research for local distribution
- Define the US strategy
- Creation and follow up of sales & marketing supports
Localization: Chicago, IL and San Francisco, CA
Diffchamb France SARL.
- Area Sales Manager
1999 - 2002
Raisio Diagnostics SAS (ex-Diffchamb), member of Raisio Life Sciences
Life Sciences
Company Profile: International Group specialized in the development and application of rapid and time-saving methods in
food analysis. The company now belongs to bioControl.
Responsibilities:
- In charge of development of west area sales (Transia range, Rbiopharm, Boehringer Mannheim...) ;
- Creation of the new structure (2 offices)
- In charge of the Pontoise office ;
- In charge for hiring, training and managing the pontoise team (5 persons)
Realization:
- 75 % of the country sales for 55 % of the territory ;
- 50% sales increase per year compared to budget
Localization: Pontoise, France
Tripette & Renaud
- Product manager
1997 - 1999
Company Profile: French Group specialized in tools for the seed industry. Company now belongs to 3M.
Product manager for Neogen (US company, producing detection kits for mycotoxins, pathogens and allergens).
Responsibilities:
- Market study for France, before launching the products ;
- In charge of the budget ;
- In charge for training the sales force (3 sales persons)
- Follow up customers and prospects for the entire country
Nuaire
- Product manager
1993 - 1996
Company Profile: French company specialized in medical and clinical materials.
company, laminar flow devices and CO2 incubators)
Responsibilities:
- In charge for training the sales force (10 sales persons)
- Follow up customers and prospects for the entire country
Realizations :
- 25 % increase compared to budget
medi sciences
- Sales engineer
1990 - 1993
Company Profile: French company specialized in medical and clinical materials.
Responsibilities:
- In charge for part of Paris area (Paris, 92 & 78 departments)
Realizations:
- 30 % of total sales for the company (5 sales reps)
Localization: Champlan, France