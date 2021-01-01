Menu

Sébastien LORANDEL

PORTSMOUTH

En résumé

Mes compétences :
MES
Production
Simatic

Entreprises

  • Hyla Soft USA - MES Consultant

    2010 - maintenant

  • IBM Deutschland Entwicklung - Stagiaire

    2007 - 2007

  • Advenco Consulting GmbH - MES Consultant

    2007 - 2010 The service I work in sells SIMATIC IT packages, mainly to food and beverage companies, allowing them to manage their production from the delivery of raw material until the packaging of the product.
    My Team is in charge of a library managing production orders. For the past two years we have been developing a software using a Siemens development tool and a web application with asp.net.
    On my side I have been focusing mainly on the material genealogy and the communication with our messaging library enabling a communication between our libraries and the production field (sensors and machines).

Formations

  • ESAIP (Saint Barthélémy D'Anjou)

    Saint Barthélémy D'Anjou maintenant

  • AVANS HOGESCHOOL (Breda)

    Breda 2006 - 2007 Network Engineering

    Network administration, Network developpment

    Network Engineering

  • Institut Supérieur International En Informatique Et Réseaux

    Angers 2004 - 2007 Chef de Projet, Informatique, Réseau, Logiciel

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :