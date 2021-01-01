Sébastien LORANDEL

2007 - 2010The service I work in sells SIMATIC IT packages, mainly to food and beverage companies, allowing them to manage their production from the delivery of raw material until the packaging of the product.
My Team is in charge of a library managing production orders. For the past two years we have been developing a software using a Siemens development tool and a web application with asp.net.
On my side I have been focusing mainly on the material genealogy and the communication with our messaging library enabling a communication between our libraries and the production field (sensors and machines).