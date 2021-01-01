Retail
Sébastien MAUMY
Sébastien MAUMY
Niort
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Informatique
Gestion de projet
Management
Entreprises
APIVIA MACIF MUTUELLE
- Responsable adjoint ZAM PILOTAGE
Niort (79000)
2021 - maintenant
Macif Mutualité
- Adjoint au Responsable de département Études et Projets
Niort (79000)
2018 - 2020
Groupe Macif
- Responsable de Programmes
Niort
2015 - 2018
MACIF
- Responsable de Projets
Niort
2012 - 2015
SYNCER
- Responsable Opérationnel NIORT - Chef de projet décisionnel
2010 - 2012
2011-2012 : MACIF
2010-2011 : GROUPAMA Centre Atlantique
SFR Business Team
- Chef de projet décisionnel
Saint-Denis
2008 - 2010
NEUF CEGETEL
- Chef de projet décisionnel
Boulogne-Billancourt
2007 - 2008
GROUPE JSI
- Chef de projet MOE
2001 - 2007
2003-2007 : BANQUE DE FRANCE
2002-2003 : GESTITRES
2001-2002 : ECO-EMBALLAGES
ETIC (Groupe ALTEN)
- Ingénieur d'Etudes
1998 - 2001
2000-2001 : GESTITRES
1998-2000 : BOUYGUES
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
