Ségolène BOULAY

Mes compétences :
Business Objects
Reporting
Distribution
SAP
Budgeting / forecasting
Entreprises
Capgemini Consulting
- Project controller
Paris2014 - maintenant
Chaumet
- Contrôleur de gestion junior
PARIS2011 - maintenant* Financial reporting and Net Sales consolidation (worldwide perimeter): monitoring of month-end closings, control and coordination of subsidiaries (Asia & Middle East), preparation of financial statements for submission to the Group and CFO, communication of results with the internal reporting tool.
* Follow-up of Marketing and Travel & Entertainment expenses: quarterly & monthly forecasting, month-end reports, summaries and ad hoc analysis.
* Retail analysis: mix & traffic, rankings, dashboards per area.
* Maintenance and updation of data (net sales & overhead expenses) for internal reporting tools (SAP FI-CO, Cognos).
* Demand for foreign currencies forecasting (import / export).
Groupe Adp
- Controleur de gestion junior
Tremblay-en-France2009 - 2009
Kraft
- Contrôleur de gestion junior marketing
CLAMART2009 - 2010
L'Oréal Produits de Luxe France
- Stagiaire contrôle de gestion