Ségolène BOULAY

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Business Objects
Reporting
Distribution
SAP
Budgeting / forecasting

Entreprises

  • Capgemini Consulting - Project controller

    Paris 2014 - maintenant

  • Chaumet - Contrôleur de gestion junior

    PARIS 2011 - maintenant * Financial reporting and Net Sales consolidation (worldwide perimeter): monitoring of month-end closings, control and coordination of subsidiaries (Asia & Middle East), preparation of financial statements for submission to the Group and CFO, communication of results with the internal reporting tool.

    * Follow-up of Marketing and Travel & Entertainment expenses: quarterly & monthly forecasting, month-end reports, summaries and ad hoc analysis.

    * Retail analysis: mix & traffic, rankings, dashboards per area.

    * Maintenance and updation of data (net sales & overhead expenses) for internal reporting tools (SAP FI-CO, Cognos).

    * Demand for foreign currencies forecasting (import / export).

  • Groupe Adp - Controleur de gestion junior

    Tremblay-en-France 2009 - 2009

  • Kraft - Contrôleur de gestion junior marketing

    CLAMART 2009 - 2010

  • L'Oréal Produits de Luxe France - Stagiaire contrôle de gestion

    PARIS 2007 - 2007

  • Printemps - Stagiaire contrôle de gestion

    Paris 2006 - 2007

Formations

