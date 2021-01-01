Sephirah LEMOINE

2012 - 2012Réalisation de mascotte, graphisme web du site, illustrations, affiches, cartes de visites, encodage d'une page web pour IKIMEA
Réalisation de mascotte, modélisations 3D de dressings, espace vivable et rendu texturé et lighté pour DaCosta DECO
Réalisation de graphisme web et fonctionnalité pour le site ICON
DaCosta DECO and IKIMEA
- Computer Graphic Artist
2012 - 2012Web and print Computer Graphic Artist, 3D simulation for specific clients
Hoshikaze 2250
- Graphist, Game Design, Game Art
Feucherolles2011 - 2011Réalisation d’illustration, cartes à jouer, plateau, livret, pions et fonctionnalité du jeu de plateau "Hoshikaze 2250".
Illustrator and game designer of the board game with cards and pieces.
