Sephirah LEMOINE

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Photoshop CS5
Illustrator CS5
Flash CS5
Indesign CS5
Corel Painter 12
Dreamweaver CS5
After Effect CS5
Paint Tool Sai
Autodesk Maya 2013
Premiere
Zbrush 4R6
Nukex 7
Clip Studio Paint

Entreprises

  • Delcourt - Aplateuse

    2015 - 2016 Aplateuse pour "Un Prince à Croquer" T4 - tome complet

  • Edition Glénat - Aplateuse

    2015 - maintenant applateuse pour "Marie Lune" T8 - tome complet

  • Editions Soleil - Aplateuse

    2015 - 2015 réalisation des aplats sur "Princesse Sara" T8 sur 29 pages

  • Delcourt - Applateuse

    2014 - 2015 réalisation des aplats sur "Un prince à croquer" T3 P16-39

  • Editions DUTEIL - Coloriste numérique

    2014 - 2014 Coloriste de l'album "beau livre Hétéroclite de Lyon" sur quelques pages de la bd inclue "l'affaire Greenpower"

  • Yoan Peter - Lead artist character designer

    2012 - 2013 Lead artist character designer for Te Deum and Phantasma
    Analysed the objectives and integrated them into several propositions for the
    Playtest to prepare for sales of the games

  • Te Deum jeu video - Lead artist

    2012 - 2013 Lead Artist Character Designer pour Te Deum et Phantasma

  • DaCosta DECO & IKIMEA - Infographiste, graphiste print

    2012 - 2012 Réalisation de mascotte, graphisme web du site, illustrations, affiches, cartes de visites, encodage d'une page web pour IKIMEA
    Réalisation de mascotte, modélisations 3D de dressings, espace vivable et rendu texturé et lighté pour DaCosta DECO
    Réalisation de graphisme web et fonctionnalité pour le site ICON

  • Hoshikaze 2250 - Illustrator, game designer and game artist

    Feucherolles 2011 - 2011 Illustrator and game designer of the board game with cards and pieces

Formations

  • ISART Digital

    Paris 2010 - 2014 Masters Degree

    Master's Degree MA [Master of Arts]
    Project director in 3D animations films at ISART Digital 75

  • Lycée Camille Claudel

    Vaureal 2006 - 2010 Baccalaureate Degree

    Baccalaureate, A-Levels speciality in Arts and Japanese
    Literary Baccalaureat at Lycée Camille Claudel 95 Vauréal (France)
    Visual Arts Specialisation and Japanese option

