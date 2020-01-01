Serge GROTTI

Over 30 years’ experience in the field of, Oil and Gas Plant, Refinery, Nuclear and conventional power plant, Mining, Welding, Quality Management System (Assurance and Control). Most of the projects achieved were in foreign countries.

15 years’ experience in Field Quality Management System in European and Non-European working environments.

15 years’ experiences in Field Construction Management in Non-European working environments.

My principal specialities and conditions of exercise in these trades are:

- Management of Quality department (Assurance and Control),

- Quality audits (intern and external),

- Design of methods for Quality Assurance and Quality Control (procedures, quality control plan,...)

- In practice standards, such as DEP, CODETI, CODAP, ASME, ASTM, AWS, ANSI, API, DNV,

- Review of the welding books, NDT procedures from Contractors, Suppliers

- Inspection coordinator for Vendor packages,

- Responsibility for the H.S.E. in his area,

- Assist Construction Subcontractors, check Construction Subcontractors method statements and work procedures,

- Provides guidance, assistance to Subcontractors,

- Review and approve the progress proposed by Construction Subcontractors,

- Attend the meetings with Construction Subcontractors,

- Manage work acceptance operations and follow-up of the punch lists,

- Manage the test pack Department,

- Pre-commissioning activities

- Welding Supervision, Inspection

- Painting Supervision, Inspection

The field of activity extends in fields such as:

- Gas, fluids. Welding. Metallurgy. Mechanics.



Mes compétences :

Coordination d'inspection

QA/QC Engineer

Quality Control

Quality Assurance

Weekly Coordination

Audit

Welding

Test Pack dossier preparation

Responsible for Industry

Procurement

Pressure Vessel

Manage the test pack Department

Job Specification Management

ISO 900X Standard

HP Hardware

Field Quality Management

Field Construction Management

External Audit

Dossier preparation

Waste water

Steam Turbines

Slug Catchers

Cranes

Management training

Wellheads

Welding Supervision

Painting Supervision