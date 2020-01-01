Menu

Serge GROTTI

  • Mini Green Power
Hyères

En résumé

Over 30 years’ experience in the field of, Oil and Gas Plant, Refinery, Nuclear and conventional power plant, Mining, Welding, Quality Management System (Assurance and Control). Most of the projects achieved were in foreign countries.
15 years’ experience in Field Quality Management System in European and Non-European working environments.
15 years’ experiences in Field Construction Management in Non-European working environments.
My principal specialities and conditions of exercise in these trades are:
- Management of Quality department (Assurance and Control),
- Quality audits (intern and external),
- Design of methods for Quality Assurance and Quality Control (procedures, quality control plan,...)
- In practice standards, such as DEP, CODETI, CODAP, ASME, ASTM, AWS, ANSI, API, DNV,
- Review of the welding books, NDT procedures from Contractors, Suppliers
- Inspection coordinator for Vendor packages,
- Responsibility for the H.S.E. in his area,
- Assist Construction Subcontractors, check Construction Subcontractors method statements and work procedures,
- Provides guidance, assistance to Subcontractors,
- Review and approve the progress proposed by Construction Subcontractors,
- Attend the meetings with Construction Subcontractors,
- Manage work acceptance operations and follow-up of the punch lists,
- Manage the test pack Department,
- Pre-commissioning activities
- Welding Supervision, Inspection
- Painting Supervision, Inspection
The field of activity extends in fields such as:
- Gas, fluids. Welding. Metallurgy. Mechanics.

  • Mini Green Power - Responsable Construction

    Autre | Hyères (83400) 2020 - maintenant Responsable de toute la construction, de la mécanique, de l'installation des équipements, des tuyauteries, de l'isolation, de la peinture. Des essais jusqu'à la mise en service.
    En charge de la qualité pour toutes les disciplines de construction.

  • Eramet Comilog Manganese - QAQC MAnager

    PARIS 15 2019 - 2020 Quality Management for all Assurance and control subject (Project procedure and project quality aspect of all department) and Quality Control (Geological, Civil work, Structure, Piping, Corrosion protection, Welding, Insulation, Building, Mechanical and E&I)
    Quality Management activities can be summarized as follows:
    Assists the Project Management and is responsible for the reviews, the monitoring, audits, site quality control activities. Reports on the quality performance of the engineering and procurement of the project.
    Ensures satisfactory interface and communications with all parties’ quality representatives.
    Publishing the Project Quality Plan, defining the key components of the Quality Management System and the areas or activities considered as critical for the project to achieve the objectives set.
    Participates in the preparation and transmission of all procedures and work processes to be followed in the project. And works closely with the Managers / Leaders of each disciplines involved in the project to ensure that the work is done as required by the Project documents and procedures.
    Ensures that Quality’ staff are aware of the objectives and requirements of the Project.
    Establish a schedule of audits and / or analyzes defining the schedule of quality monitoring activities.
    Review, evaluate and verify the effectiveness of the Project Quality Management System.
    Conducts regular reviews of the QMS with the Project Management.
    Ensuring surveillance of Contractors, Vendors, Suppliers are correctly cover.
    Validate and issue periodic QA / QC reports.
    Ensures satisfactory interface and communications with the SQM and Inspection Manager during the construction phase.
    Verifies that all inspection and test plans are issued by Contractors based on quality control procedures.
    In collaboration with the Construction Manager and the Site Quality M, coordinate quality control, inspection and testing issues.
    Monitors and audits the quality control activities for the project.
    Monitors and validates control points determined by field inspection and test plans.
    Follow on-site inspection reports and non-compliance reports (NCR).
    Verifies that all corrective actions have been completed and correctly documented.
    Verifies that quality records are properly controlled and ranked.
    Verifies the completion, validity and traceability of the documents included in the final documentation for all partners of the projects.

    The Quality Team works closely with Construction management/supervision and with Field Engineering.

  • Technip - QAQC Manager

    Paris 2017 - 2018 Project Phoenix – Raffinerie TOTAL La Mède – France

    Quality Management activities can be summarized as follows:
    Quality Control (QC) – Formal activities: Planned, notified, witnessed and recorded Site Inspection.
    The Site Quality Manager has to check that construction activities are done in compliance with the
    Project Quality Rules and Procedures.
    Quality Management (QA and Improvement): The Site Quality Manager is in charge of training all
    supervision personnel to ensure they know, and they will be able to follow the Contract Quality
    Requirements. In addition, in charge of Audits, CARs/NCRs follow up, continuous improvement and have focused on quality planning and on providing confidence that quality requirement will be fulfilled.
    The Team works closely with Construction management/supervision and with the Field Engineering.

  • Total - Offshore QC Manager

    COURBEVOIE 2016 - 2017 Project Moho Nord –Congo – Modifications of the Floating Production Unit
    - Ensure that Package QC coverage is sufficient and that the Inspectors are of the required discipline.
    - Check the engineering documents, in his discipline, prepared by the contractor and give timely comments on and/or approval of, in accordance with contract procedures and requirements.
    - Control the CONTRACTOR during construction activities to ensure that the quality of the NDE performed on site by the CONTRACTOR and Subcontractors complies with Contract requirements
    - Ensure that approved NDE procedures are applied, that the work is performed in accordance with specifications and codes
    - Ensure that the NDE activities are done in safe manners
    - Ensure that approved NDE procedures are applied, that the work is performed in accordance with specifications and codes
    - Participate in weekly, monthly and ad-hoc meetings with the CONTRACTOR
    - Prepare the weekly report in his discipline

  • Total - Offshore HOOK-UP Piping Supervisor

    COURBEVOIE 2016 - 2016 - Manage all activities related to the piping (including supports) with the Contractor, from the hook-up installation up to the Ready for Commissioning.
    - Supervise all piping activities, including pre-commissioning, punch list and progress measurement
    (procedure and validation).
    - Ensure that the resources and organization from Contractor are adequate with regards to the workload for piping activities.
    - Ensure that the fabrication complies with contractual requirements and project documentation.
    - Ensure the proper quality and traceability of the fabrication assisted if required by the QA leader, including as well the management of quality audits and review of the certification file.
    - Follow-up of the construction completion and pre-commissioning/commissioning on worksite.
    - Follow-up of all the activities related to the fabrication of the Piping by Contractor, during the whole
    construction phase up to Commissioning.

  • TOTAL - Project Moho Nord - SPS - QC Site Welding Supervisor

    2015 - 2016 - Ensure the performance of the Contractor and Subcontractors is achieving the Project Quality requirements ,
    - Attend QC site activities link to welding and coating with direct interventions as required,
    - Attend and Review in process inspections and final inspection (materials test certificates, in process inspections reports as welding, NDE, dimensional, pressure testing, painting, flushing,…
    - Review Non Conformance reports and disposition. Intervene as necessary where warranted,
    - Implementing the continual improvement processes (lessons learned,
    - Analyze, resolve issues and problems emerging during Quality control activity,
    - Review and validation of manufacturing record,
    -Review, comments and validate all related manufacturing record books

  • TOTAL - Project Moho - QA/QC Superintendent

    2014 - 2015 - Ensure the performance of the Contractor and Subcontractors is achieving the Project Quality requirements ,
    - Implement Company Referential,
    - Assist Package Quality Lead to approve the implementation of NDE methods to ensure Project Quality are met,
    - Assist the Package Quality Lead in implementing the continual improvement processes (lessons learned, Customer Satisfaction),
    - Provide a high degree of welding, NDT and coating expertise to the construction teams,
    - Functional link to the package Quality Lead and report to the Site Construction Manager.
    - Ensure that at reception, project materials and equipments are in conformity with the project requirement
    - Functional link to the package Pre-Commissioning Lead.

  • DCNS - Lead Pressure Test Department

    Paris 2013 - 2014 Projet OL3 (EPR) – Finlande
    - En charge du département des épreuves de pressions,
    - Définition et suivi de la quantité global des épreuves de pressions,
    - Approbation par le Client des limites des épreuves de pressions,
    - Approbation par le Client des procédures relatives aux épreuves de pressions,
    - Choix de l’équipe du personnel du département des épreuves de pressions,
    - En collaboration avec la Construction, la Qualité, définit la planification et les priorités des épreuves,
    - Coordination des inspections avec les différents Dpts, Qualité, Construction, pour un suivi effectif du planning,
    - Revue des dossiers des épreuves de pressions avant épreuve,
    - Rapport hebdo d’avancement des épreuves de pressions, de la remise en état après épreuve à la Direction du projet,

  • Technip - Inspection Coordinator

    Paris 2013 - 2013 Inspection Coordinator - Pressure vessel, valves and bulk materials-
    for TECHNIP Project FLNG Prelude - Paris, France
    Implementation and Co-ordinate all matters pertaining the quality control of the project,
    - Monitoring and managing Package Vendors on Quality aspect,
    - Conduct Package Vendors' quality control surveillance,
    - To check and dispatch quality records done during inspection,
    - Participate in projects progress meeting and provide input related to Vendors' QA/QC activities,
    - Ensure that Vendors equipments are in full compliance with quality, safety, code and standards, projects & Contractual requirements,
    -Identify, create, follow-up of Non-Conformity for Vendors Packages. Investigation with Engineer for corrective action in accordance with Quality Control Project,

  • Technip - Piping Superintendent

    Paris 2012 - 2013 Managing the organization of test packages department, testing and reinstatements activities. (in relation with Pre-Commissioning department)
    - Final review of documentations (P&ID Conformity, ISO. revision),
    - Weekly Coordination meeting (Sub-contractor and Company)
    - Daily meeting with Sub- Contractor (Priority systems follow up)

  • Nickel Met - Piping Superintendent

    2011 - 2012 Nickel Met plan - Koniambo Nickel project - New Caledonia
    - Reinforcement of Piping dept for boosting Contractors in testing and reinstatements activities,
    - Managing the organization of test packages department for all Contractors for Utilities areas,
    - Managing the organization of reinstatements after testing (in relation with Pre-Commissioning department)

  • Project - Nickel Met plan - Koniambo Nickel project - NoBo Coordinator

    2011 - 2011 QA/QC Piping PED / Project - Nickel Met plan - Koniambo Nickel project - New Caledonia
    -Assist and supervise the subcontractor for the preparation of piping PED dossiers concerning Site assembled Equipments and piping
    -Liaise with Engineering, Procurement to obtain the required documentation
    -Organize submittal, site inspection with NoBo

  • Technip France - Project Quality Engineer

    Paris 2010 - 2011 Technip France -QHSES division, in charge to perform :
    Paris - FRANCE - Internal & external Audits - both Vendors & Subcontractors
    - Preparation of Field Quality Control Plans in French, English languages- e.g. PMP project, DHC & SMR project, ALGIERS project ;
    -Preparation of Project Procedure in French, English languages- e.g. HCK project, DHC & SMR project, ALGIERS project ;
    -Preparation of Job Specification Management in English language- e.g. ALGIERS project
    - Audits related to Piping & Welding activities - e.g. Deep Energy project (China) Shipyards for EGINA project (China) ;
    - Preparation of Job Specification Supply(JSS)-Welding activities - e.g. HCK project, , ALGIERS project ;
    - Reviews of the QMS implementation on the project disciplines- e.g. DHC & SMR project ;

  • Technip - Piping Superintendent

    Paris 2009 - 2010 Piping Superintendent for LNG Plant, Offsite and Common areas,
    LNG Plant - QCS project, Offsite and Common areas,
    Ras Laffan - QATAR - Reinforcement of Piping dept for boosting sub-contractors in testing, tightening and reinstatements activities,
    - Managing the organization of test packages department for Offsite and Common areas,
    - Managing the organization of bolts tightening (manually, torquing & tensioning),
    - Managing the organization of reinstatements after testing (in relation with PMC department)

  • TECHNIP - Piping Superintendent

    Paris 2008 - 2009 - Managing the organization of test packages department, testing and reinstatements activities. (in relation with Pre-Commissioning department)
    - Final review of documentations (P&ID Conformity, ISO. revision),
    - Weekly Coordination meeting (Sub-contractor and Company)
    - Daily meeting with Sub- Contractor (Priority systems follow up)
    - Reinforcement of Piping dept for boosting Contractors in testing and reinstatements activities,
    - Managing the organization of test packages department,
    - Reinforcement of Piping dept for boosting Contractors in testing and reinstatements activities,
    - Managing the organization of test packages department for all Contractors for Utilities areas,
    - Managing the organization of reinstatements after testing (in relation with Pre-Commissioning department)

  • Technip - Deputy Construction Manager

    Paris 2008 - 2008 Project - QGX , Offsite and Common areas, (LNG Plant) - Qatar -
    - In charge of coordination between the departments (Civil, Piping, Mechanical, Painting, Instrumentation, Quality, Engineering, Interface, Pre-commissioning and commissioning),
    - Final review of the Method Statements and JSAs ;
    - Check and signing the implementation of the HSE rules for new PTWs,
    - In relation with Quality dept Check that inspections and tests are regularly carried out in field and properly documented, on the specific forms, and signed.

  • Technip - Piping Lead Supervisor

    Paris 2006 - 2008 Project - QGX , Offsite and Common areas, (LNG Plant) - Qatar -
    - Managing the organization of test packages department, testing and reinstatements activities. (in relation with Pre-Commissioning department)
    - Final review of documentations (P&ID Conformity, ISO. revision),
    - Weekly Coordination meeting (Sub-contractor and Company)
    - Daily meeting with Sub- Contractor (Priority systems follow up)
    - Reinforcement of Piping dept for boosting Contractors in testing and reinstatements activities,
    - Managing the organization of test packages department,
    - Reinforcement of Piping dept for boosting Contractors in testing and reinstatements activities,
    - Managing the organization of test packages department for all Contractors for Utilities areas,
    - Managing the organization of reinstatements after testing (in relation with Pre-Commissioning department)
    QGX project , Offsite and Common areas - Qatar -
    - In charge of Erection piping department for Offsite and common areas with 10 supervisors (Slug Catcher, Inlet Facilities, Effluents, KO Drums, Condensate treating, Waste water and flare areas),
    - In charge of Tie ins activities in live plant (QG1) ;

  • Alstom Power - Piping and Mechanical Lead

    Levallois-Perret Cedex 2002 - 2006 in Nehuenco project - Chile
    Nehuenco Project - Power Plant - 1 x 150 MW - Combine cycle -
    - In charge of piping' Department with 7 supervisors (connections to Pumps, Tanks, condenser, all pipe HP, LP complete package with support, insulation and steam blowing) ;
    - Follow up of Quality Control Plan ;
    - In charge of Steel Structure and Crane: total weight 500 t ;
    - Follow-up of welding, welders, NDT and NDE ;
    - Alstom representative for technical and contractual aspect beside the client
    - In charge of piping' Department with 6 supervisors (Pumps, Tanks, condenser, all pipe HP, LP complete package with support, insulation and acid cleaning),
    - Alstom representative for technical and contractual aspect beside the client,

  • Energia GDF SUEZ - Client representative

    Nevers 2002 - 2002 Welding Quality Control ,Gas pipeline Ø 800, artère de Guyenne for GDF
    Project Artère de Guyenne - Gas pipeline Ø 800, France -
    - Client representative ;
    - In charge of all welds' joining where automatic welding machine wasn't able to go (Crossing road, river...) ;
    - Follow-up of welding, welders, NDE
    - Follow-up of the quality plan. ;

  • General Electric - Mechanical Engineer

    Paris 1999 - 2002 Piping, Mechanical Engineer - for GE ( General Electric France) - Gas Turbine, type GT 9 FE, FA, FA+, in several countries- Sultanate of Oman, U.A.E., Bangladesh, Luxembourg
    Gas Turbine, type GT 9 FE, FA, FA+ - Sultanate of Oman, U.A.E., Bangladesh, Luxembourg -
    - In charge of piping and mechanical erection (static equipment's) ;
    - Systems involve: gas, water, oil, carbon dioxide, waste water and oil ;
    - Follow-up of welding, welders, NDE
    - Follow-up of the quality plan. ;

  • Technip Germany - Inspecteur Soudure

    Paris 1997 - 1999 Welding book,
    GERMANY - Inventories and controls of the materials,
    - Follow-up of welding, welders, NDE
    - Documentation. ;

  • TECHNIP GERMANY and MANNESMAN - European Welding Specialist

    1993 - 1999 Welding Quality Control (Project: Nuclear Power, Coal power plant - GERMANY -
    - Welding book
    - Inventories and controls of the materials
    - Follow-up of welding, welders, NDE
    - Documentation. ;

  • Welding Quality - European Welding Specialist

    1993 - 1999 Project: Nuclear Power, Coal power plant - GERMANY -
    - Welding book
    - Inventories and controls of the materials
    - Follow-up of welding, welders, NDE
    - Documentation. ;

  • IRCA (Doha)

    Doha 2006 - 2007 Certified Lead Auditor

  • IRCA (Paris)

    Paris 2002 - 2002 Certified Lead Auditor

  • Lycée Professionnel Georges Bastide

    Creutzwald 1987 - 1988 Diploma

  • Lycée Professionnel Georges Bastide (Creutzwald)

    Creutzwald 1987 - 1988 Diploma

