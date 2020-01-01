Serge GROTTI

-
Autre | Hyères (83400)
2020 - maintenant
Responsable de toute la construction, de la mécanique, de l'installation des équipements, des tuyauteries, de l'isolation, de la peinture. Des essais jusqu'à la mise en service.
En charge de la qualité pour toutes les disciplines de construction.
-
Eramet Comilog Manganese
- QAQC MAnager
PARIS 15
2019 - 2020
Quality Management for all Assurance and control subject (Project procedure and project quality aspect of all department) and Quality Control (Geological, Civil work, Structure, Piping, Corrosion protection, Welding, Insulation, Building, Mechanical and E&I)
Quality Management activities can be summarized as follows:
Assists the Project Management and is responsible for the reviews, the monitoring, audits, site quality control activities. Reports on the quality performance of the engineering and procurement of the project.
Ensures satisfactory interface and communications with all parties’ quality representatives.
Publishing the Project Quality Plan, defining the key components of the Quality Management System and the areas or activities considered as critical for the project to achieve the objectives set.
Participates in the preparation and transmission of all procedures and work processes to be followed in the project. And works closely with the Managers / Leaders of each disciplines involved in the project to ensure that the work is done as required by the Project documents and procedures.
Ensures that Quality’ staff are aware of the objectives and requirements of the Project.
Establish a schedule of audits and / or analyzes defining the schedule of quality monitoring activities.
Review, evaluate and verify the effectiveness of the Project Quality Management System.
Conducts regular reviews of the QMS with the Project Management.
Ensuring surveillance of Contractors, Vendors, Suppliers are correctly cover.
Validate and issue periodic QA / QC reports.
Ensures satisfactory interface and communications with the SQM and Inspection Manager during the construction phase.
Verifies that all inspection and test plans are issued by Contractors based on quality control procedures.
In collaboration with the Construction Manager and the Site Quality M, coordinate quality control, inspection and testing issues.
Monitors and audits the quality control activities for the project.
Monitors and validates control points determined by field inspection and test plans.
Follow on-site inspection reports and non-compliance reports (NCR).
Verifies that all corrective actions have been completed and correctly documented.
Verifies that quality records are properly controlled and ranked.
Verifies the completion, validity and traceability of the documents included in the final documentation for all partners of the projects.
The Quality Team works closely with Construction management/supervision and with Field Engineering.
-
Technip
- QAQC Manager
Paris
2017 - 2018
Project Phoenix – Raffinerie TOTAL La Mède – France
Quality Management activities can be summarized as follows:
Quality Control (QC) – Formal activities: Planned, notified, witnessed and recorded Site Inspection.
The Site Quality Manager has to check that construction activities are done in compliance with the
Project Quality Rules and Procedures.
Quality Management (QA and Improvement): The Site Quality Manager is in charge of training all
supervision personnel to ensure they know, and they will be able to follow the Contract Quality
Requirements. In addition, in charge of Audits, CARs/NCRs follow up, continuous improvement and have focused on quality planning and on providing confidence that quality requirement will be fulfilled.
The Team works closely with Construction management/supervision and with the Field Engineering.
-
Total
- Offshore QC Manager
COURBEVOIE
2016 - 2017
Project Moho Nord –Congo – Modifications of the Floating Production Unit
- Ensure that Package QC coverage is sufficient and that the Inspectors are of the required discipline.
- Check the engineering documents, in his discipline, prepared by the contractor and give timely comments on and/or approval of, in accordance with contract procedures and requirements.
- Control the CONTRACTOR during construction activities to ensure that the quality of the NDE performed on site by the CONTRACTOR and Subcontractors complies with Contract requirements
- Ensure that approved NDE procedures are applied, that the work is performed in accordance with specifications and codes
- Ensure that the NDE activities are done in safe manners
- Ensure that approved NDE procedures are applied, that the work is performed in accordance with specifications and codes
- Participate in weekly, monthly and ad-hoc meetings with the CONTRACTOR
- Prepare the weekly report in his discipline
-
Total
- Offshore HOOK-UP Piping Supervisor
COURBEVOIE
2016 - 2016
- Manage all activities related to the piping (including supports) with the Contractor, from the hook-up installation up to the Ready for Commissioning.
- Supervise all piping activities, including pre-commissioning, punch list and progress measurement
(procedure and validation).
- Ensure that the resources and organization from Contractor are adequate with regards to the workload for piping activities.
- Ensure that the fabrication complies with contractual requirements and project documentation.
- Ensure the proper quality and traceability of the fabrication assisted if required by the QA leader, including as well the management of quality audits and review of the certification file.
- Follow-up of the construction completion and pre-commissioning/commissioning on worksite.
- Follow-up of all the activities related to the fabrication of the Piping by Contractor, during the whole
construction phase up to Commissioning.
-
TOTAL - Project Moho Nord - SPS
- QC Site Welding Supervisor
2015 - 2016
- Ensure the performance of the Contractor and Subcontractors is achieving the Project Quality requirements ,
- Attend QC site activities link to welding and coating with direct interventions as required,
- Attend and Review in process inspections and final inspection (materials test certificates, in process inspections reports as welding, NDE, dimensional, pressure testing, painting, flushing,…
- Review Non Conformance reports and disposition. Intervene as necessary where warranted,
- Implementing the continual improvement processes (lessons learned,
- Analyze, resolve issues and problems emerging during Quality control activity,
- Review and validation of manufacturing record,
-Review, comments and validate all related manufacturing record books
-
TOTAL - Project Moho
- QA/QC Superintendent
2014 - 2015
- Ensure the performance of the Contractor and Subcontractors is achieving the Project Quality requirements ,
- Implement Company Referential,
- Assist Package Quality Lead to approve the implementation of NDE methods to ensure Project Quality are met,
- Assist the Package Quality Lead in implementing the continual improvement processes (lessons learned, Customer Satisfaction),
- Provide a high degree of welding, NDT and coating expertise to the construction teams,
- Functional link to the package Quality Lead and report to the Site Construction Manager.
- Ensure that at reception, project materials and equipments are in conformity with the project requirement
- Functional link to the package Pre-Commissioning Lead.
-
DCNS
- Lead Pressure Test Department
Paris
2013 - 2014
Projet OL3 (EPR) – Finlande
- En charge du département des épreuves de pressions,
- Définition et suivi de la quantité global des épreuves de pressions,
- Approbation par le Client des limites des épreuves de pressions,
- Approbation par le Client des procédures relatives aux épreuves de pressions,
- Choix de l’équipe du personnel du département des épreuves de pressions,
- En collaboration avec la Construction, la Qualité, définit la planification et les priorités des épreuves,
- Coordination des inspections avec les différents Dpts, Qualité, Construction, pour un suivi effectif du planning,
- Revue des dossiers des épreuves de pressions avant épreuve,
- Rapport hebdo d’avancement des épreuves de pressions, de la remise en état après épreuve à la Direction du projet,
-
Technip
- Inspection Coordinator
Paris
2013 - 2013
Inspection Coordinator - Pressure vessel, valves and bulk materials-
for TECHNIP Project FLNG Prelude - Paris, France
Implementation and Co-ordinate all matters pertaining the quality control of the project,
- Monitoring and managing Package Vendors on Quality aspect,
- Conduct Package Vendors' quality control surveillance,
- To check and dispatch quality records done during inspection,
- Participate in projects progress meeting and provide input related to Vendors' QA/QC activities,
- Ensure that Vendors equipments are in full compliance with quality, safety, code and standards, projects & Contractual requirements,
-Identify, create, follow-up of Non-Conformity for Vendors Packages. Investigation with Engineer for corrective action in accordance with Quality Control Project,
-
Technip
- Piping Superintendent
Paris
2012 - 2013
Managing the organization of test packages department, testing and reinstatements activities. (in relation with Pre-Commissioning department)
- Final review of documentations (P&ID Conformity, ISO. revision),
- Weekly Coordination meeting (Sub-contractor and Company)
- Daily meeting with Sub- Contractor (Priority systems follow up)
-
Nickel Met
- Piping Superintendent
2011 - 2012
Nickel Met plan - Koniambo Nickel project - New Caledonia
- Reinforcement of Piping dept for boosting Contractors in testing and reinstatements activities,
- Managing the organization of test packages department for all Contractors for Utilities areas,
- Managing the organization of reinstatements after testing (in relation with Pre-Commissioning department)
-
Project - Nickel Met plan - Koniambo Nickel project
- NoBo Coordinator
2011 - 2011
QA/QC Piping PED / Project - Nickel Met plan - Koniambo Nickel project - New Caledonia
-Assist and supervise the subcontractor for the preparation of piping PED dossiers concerning Site assembled Equipments and piping
-Liaise with Engineering, Procurement to obtain the required documentation
-Organize submittal, site inspection with NoBo
-
Technip France
- Project Quality Engineer
Paris
2010 - 2011
Technip France -QHSES division, in charge to perform :
Paris - FRANCE - Internal & external Audits - both Vendors & Subcontractors
- Preparation of Field Quality Control Plans in French, English languages- e.g. PMP project, DHC & SMR project, ALGIERS project ;
-Preparation of Project Procedure in French, English languages- e.g. HCK project, DHC & SMR project, ALGIERS project ;
-Preparation of Job Specification Management in English language- e.g. ALGIERS project
- Audits related to Piping & Welding activities - e.g. Deep Energy project (China) Shipyards for EGINA project (China) ;
- Preparation of Job Specification Supply(JSS)-Welding activities - e.g. HCK project, , ALGIERS project ;
- Reviews of the QMS implementation on the project disciplines- e.g. DHC & SMR project ;
-
Technip
- Piping Superintendent
Paris
2009 - 2010
Piping Superintendent for LNG Plant, Offsite and Common areas,
LNG Plant - QCS project, Offsite and Common areas,
Ras Laffan - QATAR - Reinforcement of Piping dept for boosting sub-contractors in testing, tightening and reinstatements activities,
- Managing the organization of test packages department for Offsite and Common areas,
- Managing the organization of bolts tightening (manually, torquing & tensioning),
- Managing the organization of reinstatements after testing (in relation with PMC department)
-
TECHNIP
- Piping Superintendent
Paris
2008 - 2009
- Managing the organization of test packages department, testing and reinstatements activities. (in relation with Pre-Commissioning department)
- Final review of documentations (P&ID Conformity, ISO. revision),
- Weekly Coordination meeting (Sub-contractor and Company)
- Daily meeting with Sub- Contractor (Priority systems follow up)
- Reinforcement of Piping dept for boosting Contractors in testing and reinstatements activities,
- Managing the organization of test packages department,
- Reinforcement of Piping dept for boosting Contractors in testing and reinstatements activities,
- Managing the organization of test packages department for all Contractors for Utilities areas,
- Managing the organization of reinstatements after testing (in relation with Pre-Commissioning department)
-
Technip
- Deputy Construction Manager
Paris
2008 - 2008
Project - QGX , Offsite and Common areas, (LNG Plant) - Qatar -
- In charge of coordination between the departments (Civil, Piping, Mechanical, Painting, Instrumentation, Quality, Engineering, Interface, Pre-commissioning and commissioning),
- Final review of the Method Statements and JSAs ;
- Check and signing the implementation of the HSE rules for new PTWs,
- In relation with Quality dept Check that inspections and tests are regularly carried out in field and properly documented, on the specific forms, and signed.
-
Technip
- Piping Lead Supervisor
Paris
2006 - 2008
Project - QGX , Offsite and Common areas, (LNG Plant) - Qatar -
- Managing the organization of test packages department, testing and reinstatements activities. (in relation with Pre-Commissioning department)
- Final review of documentations (P&ID Conformity, ISO. revision),
- Weekly Coordination meeting (Sub-contractor and Company)
- Daily meeting with Sub- Contractor (Priority systems follow up)
- Reinforcement of Piping dept for boosting Contractors in testing and reinstatements activities,
- Managing the organization of test packages department,
- Reinforcement of Piping dept for boosting Contractors in testing and reinstatements activities,
- Managing the organization of test packages department for all Contractors for Utilities areas,
- Managing the organization of reinstatements after testing (in relation with Pre-Commissioning department)
QGX project , Offsite and Common areas - Qatar -
- In charge of Erection piping department for Offsite and common areas with 10 supervisors (Slug Catcher, Inlet Facilities, Effluents, KO Drums, Condensate treating, Waste water and flare areas),
- In charge of Tie ins activities in live plant (QG1) ;
-
Alstom Power
- Piping and Mechanical Lead
Levallois-Perret Cedex
2002 - 2006
in Nehuenco project - Chile
Nehuenco Project - Power Plant - 1 x 150 MW - Combine cycle -
- In charge of piping' Department with 7 supervisors (connections to Pumps, Tanks, condenser, all pipe HP, LP complete package with support, insulation and steam blowing) ;
- Follow up of Quality Control Plan ;
- In charge of Steel Structure and Crane: total weight 500 t ;
- Follow-up of welding, welders, NDT and NDE ;
- Alstom representative for technical and contractual aspect beside the client
- In charge of piping' Department with 6 supervisors (Pumps, Tanks, condenser, all pipe HP, LP complete package with support, insulation and acid cleaning),
- Alstom representative for technical and contractual aspect beside the client,
-
Energia GDF SUEZ
- Client representative
Nevers
2002 - 2002
Welding Quality Control ,Gas pipeline Ø 800, artère de Guyenne for GDF
Project Artère de Guyenne - Gas pipeline Ø 800, France -
- Client representative ;
- In charge of all welds' joining where automatic welding machine wasn't able to go (Crossing road, river...) ;
- Follow-up of welding, welders, NDE
- Follow-up of the quality plan. ;
-
General Electric
- Mechanical Engineer
Paris
1999 - 2002
Piping, Mechanical Engineer - for GE ( General Electric France) - Gas Turbine, type GT 9 FE, FA, FA+, in several countries- Sultanate of Oman, U.A.E., Bangladesh, Luxembourg
Gas Turbine, type GT 9 FE, FA, FA+ - Sultanate of Oman, U.A.E., Bangladesh, Luxembourg -
- In charge of piping and mechanical erection (static equipment's) ;
- Systems involve: gas, water, oil, carbon dioxide, waste water and oil ;
- Follow-up of welding, welders, NDE
- Follow-up of the quality plan. ;
-
Technip Germany
- Inspecteur Soudure
Paris
1997 - 1999
Welding book,
GERMANY - Inventories and controls of the materials,
- Follow-up of welding, welders, NDE
- Documentation. ;
-
TECHNIP GERMANY and MANNESMAN
- European Welding Specialist
1993 - 1999
Welding Quality Control (Project: Nuclear Power, Coal power plant - GERMANY -
- Welding book
- Inventories and controls of the materials
- Follow-up of welding, welders, NDE
- Documentation. ;
-
Welding Quality
- European Welding Specialist
1993 - 1999
Project: Nuclear Power, Coal power plant - GERMANY -
- Welding book
- Inventories and controls of the materials
- Follow-up of welding, welders, NDE
- Documentation. ;