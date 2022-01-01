Menu

Serge ROUX

Saint Ouen

Entreprises

  • Alstom Thermal Power - Development Project Leader

    Saint Ouen 2009 - maintenant Engineering and construction of thermal power plants

    Development of Reference Plants with India and China,
    Assistance to projects in India

  • Alstom Thermal Power - Mechanical engineer

    Saint Ouen 2007 - 2009 Engineering and construction of thermal power plants

    Group leader for heat exchangers, condensing and feedheating components

  • Alpha Umwelttechnik AG (CH) - Chef de projets

    2004 - 2006 Ingénierie et construction de stations de traitement d'eau et boues d'épuration

    Usine d'incinération de boues d'épuration de Fribourg
    Unité de séchage de boues d'épuration d'Oyonnax

  • OTV France Sud (Veolia) - Chef de projets

    2002 - 2004 Ingénierie et construction de stations de traitement d'eau (eaux usées et eau potable)

    Principales réalisations : step Saint Affrique (12), Montpellier (34), Draguignan (83), usine d'eau potable de Montpellier (34).

  • Heurtey Petrochem - Chef de projets

    Vincennes 1996 - 2002 Ingénierie et construction de fours de procédés pour le raffinage de pétrole et la pétrochimie.


    Réalisations en Allemagne, Pologne, Hollande, Roumanie, Inde

