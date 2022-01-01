Serge ROUX

-
Alstom Thermal Power
- Development Project Leader
Saint Ouen
2009 - maintenant
Engineering and construction of thermal power plants
Development of Reference Plants with India and China,
Assistance to projects in India
-
Alstom Thermal Power
- Mechanical engineer
Saint Ouen
2007 - 2009
Engineering and construction of thermal power plants
Group leader for heat exchangers, condensing and feedheating components
-
Alpha Umwelttechnik AG (CH)
- Chef de projets
2004 - 2006
Ingénierie et construction de stations de traitement d'eau et boues d'épuration
Usine d'incinération de boues d'épuration de Fribourg
Unité de séchage de boues d'épuration d'Oyonnax
-
OTV France Sud (Veolia)
- Chef de projets
2002 - 2004
Ingénierie et construction de stations de traitement d'eau (eaux usées et eau potable)
Principales réalisations : step Saint Affrique (12), Montpellier (34), Draguignan (83), usine d'eau potable de Montpellier (34).
-
Heurtey Petrochem
- Chef de projets
Vincennes
1996 - 2002
Ingénierie et construction de fours de procédés pour le raffinage de pétrole et la pétrochimie.
Réalisations en Allemagne, Pologne, Hollande, Roumanie, Inde