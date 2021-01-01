Seydina Omar KEBE

My training as a polytechnic engineer in electrical engineering allows me to have a great capacity for analysis and design in the following areas:
-Automation
-Energy
-Electronics And embedded systems
-Électrotechnical
-Industrial computer science
-Renewable energy
Bilingual, I develop a leadership that allow me in addition to my opening, to evolve in all areas related to electrical engineering.
Mes compétences :
Réseaux électriques
Programmation informatique
Automatismes
Electrotechnique
Télécommunications
Informatique Industrielle
Electronique et systèmes embarqués
Automatique
Electronique
Programmation en C,Java,Assembleur et VHDL
Android