Seydina Omar KEBE

DAKAR

En résumé

My training as a polytechnic engineer in electrical engineering allows me to have a great capacity for analysis and design in the following areas:
-Automation
-Energy
-Electronics And embedded systems
-Électrotechnical
-Industrial computer science
-Renewable energy
Bilingual, I develop a leadership that allow me in addition to my opening, to evolve in all areas related to electrical engineering.


Mes compétences :
Réseaux électriques
Programmation informatique
Automatismes
Electrotechnique
Télécommunications
Informatique Industrielle
Electronique et systèmes embarqués
Automatique
Electronique
Programmation en C,Java,Assembleur et VHDL
Android

Entreprises

  • Les ciments du Sahel S.A - Stagiaire

    2014 - 2014
    PROJET DE FIN D'ETUDES : Compensation de l'énergie réactive et qualité de l'énergie dans le réseaux électrique des Ciments du Sahel

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure Polytechnique (Dakar)

    Dakar 2011 - 2014 Diplôme d'ingénieur de conception en génie électrique

    Formation axée sur quatre principaux domaines à savoir:
    -Electronique
    -Électrotechnique
    -Automatique
    -Informatique industrielle

Réseau

