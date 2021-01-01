Seydina Omar KEBE

My training as a polytechnic engineer in electrical engineering allows me to have a great capacity for analysis and design in the following areas:

-Automation

-Energy

-Electronics And embedded systems

-Électrotechnical

-Industrial computer science

-Renewable energy

Bilingual, I develop a leadership that allow me in addition to my opening, to evolve in all areas related to electrical engineering.





Mes compétences :

Réseaux électriques

Programmation informatique

Automatismes

Electrotechnique

Télécommunications

Informatique Industrielle

Electronique et systèmes embarqués

Automatique

Electronique

Programmation en C,Java,Assembleur et VHDL

Android