Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Seydou BOUBACAR
Ajouter
Seydou BOUBACAR
TILLABERY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Possède une connaissance approfondie des réseaux t
Entreprises
Ericsson AB Niger
- Team Leader
2011 - maintenant
Airtel Niger
- Field Engineer
2008 - 2011
Connecteo Niger
- Administrateur réseaux
2008 - 2008
Formations
Centre Régional Agrhymet/CILSS (Niamey)
Niamey
2008 - 2012
CCNA CISCO
ESGIS (BENIN) (Cotonou)
Cotonou
2006 - 2008
Bachelor of science. option: télécommunications et réseaux
USTB BENIN Universite des Sciences et Technologies du Bénin (Cotonou)
Cotonou
2003 - 2005
BTS Télécommunications et télé informatique
CES TAGAMA (Agadez)
Agadez
1997 - 2000
BAC
Réseau
Abdoul Madjid MAMOUDOU
Charles DAMIEN
Dahano RAMATOU
Dègnon Jean-Claude VITOFODJI
Ibrahim HALIDOU KOURA
Ismael MAMANE ALI
Lawali ABDOULAYE
Maman Bachir HAMIDOU
Rachidatou ALI
Valerie PAGER
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z