Menu

Seydou BOUBACAR

TILLABERY

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Possède une connaissance approfondie des réseaux t

Entreprises

  • Ericsson AB Niger - Team Leader

    2011 - maintenant

  • Airtel Niger - Field Engineer

    2008 - 2011

  • Connecteo Niger - Administrateur réseaux

    2008 - 2008

Formations

  • Centre Régional Agrhymet/CILSS (Niamey)

    Niamey 2008 - 2012 CCNA CISCO

  • ESGIS (BENIN) (Cotonou)

    Cotonou 2006 - 2008 Bachelor of science. option: télécommunications et réseaux

  • USTB BENIN Universite des Sciences et Technologies du Bénin (Cotonou)

    Cotonou 2003 - 2005 BTS Télécommunications et télé informatique

  • CES TAGAMA (Agadez)

    Agadez 1997 - 2000 BAC

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :