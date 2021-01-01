Seydou SAWADOGO

2012 - maintenant Approvisionnements, Expedition, Gestion des stock, Gestion des contrat de prestation, Gestion de parc automobile, gestion des camp de logement, Entretien des équipements et mobiliers, gestion de voyages et deplacements
GOLDBELT
- LOGISTICIEN
2010 - 2012commande,achats,reception,stockage et gestion des approvisionnements
GOLDBELT RESOURCES WEST AFRICA
- Camp manager
2009 - 2010achats,gestion administrative, gestion des stocks,suivi de travaux
Global Hard Soft
- Gérant
2008 - maintenantachats, vente, gestion comptable, gestion des stocks, gestion de personnels,gstion administrative
Attiaconsult
- Consultant junior
2007 - maintenantconsulting, formation, conseil, montage de divers dossiers,recherche de consultant, recherche de financement
IAM ouaga
- Responsable Administratif et Financer
Mimet2007 - maintenantachats,gestion des approvisionnements,gestion administrative et comptabilite