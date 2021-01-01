Menu

Seydou SAWADOGO

OUAGADOUGOU

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Logistique
Achats

Entreprises

  • Goldbelt Resources - Procurement &Geneal Services Supervisor

    2012 - maintenant Approvisionnements, Expedition, Gestion des stock, Gestion des contrat de prestation, Gestion de parc automobile, gestion des camp de logement, Entretien des équipements et mobiliers, gestion de voyages et deplacements

  • GOLDBELT - LOGISTICIEN

    2010 - 2012 commande,achats,reception,stockage et gestion des approvisionnements

  • GOLDBELT RESOURCES WEST AFRICA - Camp manager

    2009 - 2010 achats,gestion administrative, gestion des stocks,suivi de travaux

  • Global Hard Soft - Gérant

    2008 - maintenant achats, vente, gestion comptable, gestion des stocks, gestion de personnels,gstion administrative

  • Attiaconsult - Consultant junior

    2007 - maintenant consulting, formation, conseil, montage de divers dossiers,recherche de consultant, recherche de financement

  • IAM ouaga - Responsable Administratif et Financer

    Mimet 2007 - maintenant achats,gestion des approvisionnements,gestion administrative et comptabilite

  • Mathematique - Enseignant

    2006 - 2006

Formations

