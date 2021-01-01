Sg PHARMACIST

I am a Pharmacist experienced in both staff and project management in the pharmaceutical industry and I am interested in contributing my expertise and taking part in the management of issues facing the pharmaceutical industry.
Entreprises
Industrie Pharmaceutique
- Quality Control Manager
2012 - maintenant- Follow the specifications for control of raw materials and finished products (PE)
- Plan for quality control activities based on deadlines, means and resources, check product in compliance with regulations guide line
- Write quality monitoring reports
- Define the rules of storage and archiving of documents and control of batch records.
-Check the on process during manufacture of each batch since the arrival of raw materials to the final product.
- Check and investigating complaints
-Check product stability and analyze anomalies and outsized.
-Participate in the design procedures, control techniques and development control
-Monitoring of procedures and rules of the quality department.
-Animate Quality committees and educate employees to quality and regulatory requirements through training procedures in place.
CHAMBRAY LES TOURS2010 - 2012 The creation of Standard Operating Procedures as necessary and their reviews, revision and distribution.
To co-ordinate with respective departments for the preparation of Master Formula Records, periodical checking of the log books of various departments for appropriate entries.
Issue Formulation card & Batch Manufacture Record (BMR) sheets for Production department of various dosage forms and maintain the record of the same.
Managing the investigations of deviations
Investigation of product technical complaints
Monitoring Stability Studies data.
Perform IPQC Test for various dosage form.
Conduct and maintain quality assurance systems, procedures and controls to ensure that quality and distribution of finished products conform to established corporate standards.
Manage Customer issues relative to distribution
Works with Marketing and Logistics representatives regarding product quality operations-conduct internals and external GMP audits.
Record and process product returns and complaints about their quality.
Management of Raw material, including selection criteria, control at reception and processing of non-compliance;
Monitoring and destruction of expired products;
Formations
Faculté De Medecine Et De Pharmacie De RABAT (Rabat)
Rabat2011 - 2013Diplome Universitaire Specialisé, Assurance Qualité du Médicament
Sujet de TFE :
ANALYSE DES MODES DE DÉFAILLANCE, DE LEURS EFFETS ET DE LEUR CRITICITÉ (AMDEC)
Compétences:
Techniques analytiques appliquées au contrôle du médicament
Pharmacotechnie et technologie pharmaceutique
Contrôle qualité des produits pharmaceutiques
Management de risque
Certification ISO 9001-2008, ISO 17025, OHSAS 18001
Faculté De Medecine De Pharmacie Et D'Odonto-Stomatologie Université Cheikh Anta Diop Dakar (Dakar)
Dakar2004 - 2010Doctorat d'état, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Très Honorable
SUJET DE THÈSE :
"CONTRIBUTION A L’ETUDE DES EFFETS INDESIRABLES GRAVES DES MEDICAMENTS A PROPOS D’UNE ENQUÊTE RETROSPECTIVE AU NIVEAU DU CENTRE MAROCAIN DE PHARMACOVIGILANCE"