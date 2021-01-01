Menu

Sg PHARMACIST

CASABLANCA

En résumé

I am a Pharmacist experienced in both staff and project management in the pharmaceutical industry and I am interested in contributing my expertise and taking part in the management of issues facing the pharmaceutical industry.

Entreprises

  • Industrie Pharmaceutique - Quality Control Manager

    2012 - maintenant - Follow the specifications for control of raw materials and finished products (PE)
    - Plan for quality control activities based on deadlines, means and resources, check product in compliance with regulations guide line
    - Write quality monitoring reports
    - Define the rules of storage and archiving of documents and control of batch records.
    -Check the on process during manufacture of each batch since the arrival of raw materials to the final product.
    - Check and investigating complaints
    -Check product stability and analyze anomalies and outsized.
    -Participate in the design procedures, control techniques and development control
    -Monitoring of procedures and rules of the quality department.
    -Animate Quality committees and educate employees to quality and regulatory requirements through training procedures in place.

  • Industrie pharmaceutique - Quality Assurance Pharmacist

    CHAMBRAY LES TOURS 2010 - 2012  The creation of Standard Operating Procedures as necessary and their reviews, revision and distribution.
     To co-ordinate with respective departments for the preparation of Master Formula Records, periodical checking of the log books of various departments for appropriate entries.
     Issue Formulation card & Batch Manufacture Record (BMR) sheets for Production department of various dosage forms and maintain the record of the same.
     Managing the investigations of deviations
     Investigation of product technical complaints
     Monitoring Stability Studies data.
     Perform IPQC Test for various dosage form.
     Conduct and maintain quality assurance systems, procedures and controls to ensure that quality and distribution of finished products conform to established corporate standards.
     Manage Customer issues relative to distribution
     Works with Marketing and Logistics representatives regarding product quality operations-conduct internals and external GMP audits.
     Record and process product returns and complaints about their quality.
     Management of Raw material, including selection criteria, control at reception and processing of non-compliance;
     Monitoring and destruction of expired products;

Formations

  • Faculté De Medecine Et De Pharmacie De RABAT (Rabat)

    Rabat 2011 - 2013 Diplome Universitaire Specialisé, Assurance Qualité du Médicament

    Sujet de TFE :
    ANALYSE DES MODES DE DÉFAILLANCE, DE LEURS EFFETS ET DE LEUR CRITICITÉ (AMDEC)
    Compétences:
     Techniques analytiques appliquées au contrôle du médicament
     Pharmacotechnie et technologie pharmaceutique
     Contrôle qualité des produits pharmaceutiques
     Management de risque
     Certification ISO 9001-2008, ISO 17025, OHSAS 18001

  • Faculté De Medecine De Pharmacie Et D'Odonto-Stomatologie Université Cheikh Anta Diop Dakar (Dakar)

    Dakar 2004 - 2010 Doctorat d'état, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Très Honorable

    SUJET DE THÈSE :
    "CONTRIBUTION A L’ETUDE DES EFFETS INDESIRABLES GRAVES DES MEDICAMENTS A PROPOS D’UNE ENQUÊTE RETROSPECTIVE AU NIVEAU DU CENTRE MAROCAIN DE PHARMACOVIGILANCE"

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :