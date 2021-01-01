Menu

Shah PRATIK

Roissy en France

An accomplished ERP Consultant/Business Analyst, with over 5 years’ experience in Designing, Configuring and Managing the Deployment of ERP Solutions of varying degrees of size and complexity in the Manufacturing, EPC Business. Have an intense experience of working on IFS(Industrial and Financial Systems) ERP.

Mes compétences :
Project management
General Ledger
Fixed Assets
Forecasting
Data Migration
Delivered Training
Gap development
Fit-Gap workshop preparation
Business Analysis
IFS
ERP

  • Infosys - IFS Finance Consultant

    Roissy en France 2010 - maintenant : Infosys (Worked for Technip Global IFS implementation) [
    I worked initially in Pune India (Apr 10 till Apr 12) and after that working in Paris France (Apr 12 till Present date). I
    predominantly have worked on the below IFS ERP implementation for various sites of Technip.
    * Technip IFS Implementation (France Branches and other smaller sites): IFS 7.5 (sp6) Implementation,

  • SDM Institute For Management Development SDM-IMD (Mysore)

    Mysore 2008 - 2010 Post-Graduate Diploma

    Postgraduate Diploma in Business Management (Finance and Marketing) SDMIMD,

  • Gujarat University (Ahmedabad)

    Ahmedabad 2004 - 2008 Bachelor of Engineering

    Electronics and Communications

