Shah PRATIK

An accomplished ERP Consultant/Business Analyst, with over 5 years’ experience in Designing, Configuring and Managing the Deployment of ERP Solutions of varying degrees of size and complexity in the Manufacturing, EPC Business. Have an intense experience of working on IFS(Industrial and Financial Systems) ERP.
Mes compétences :
Project management
General Ledger
Fixed Assets
Forecasting
Data Migration
Delivered Training
Gap development
Fit-Gap workshop preparation
Business Analysis
IFS
ERP