Shanshan YANG

Projet professionnel :

“To work in an open and dynamic environment where I can apply & enhance my knowledge, skill and enthusiasms in Supply Chain domain to serve the firm to the best of my efforts.”



Double diplôme :

¤ AgroParisTech: Ingénieur Agronome avec une spécialisation en Economie et Gestion d’Entreprise : gestion de projet, management industriel et logistique, marketing, etc.

¤ Université d’agronomie de Nanjing, Chine: Licence en Bio-engineering : Chemical engineering, Biotechnology, etc



Connaissance industriel: Food, Biotechnologie, etc

Informatique: SAP/ ERP/APO, Future Masters, JDE, BO, VBA Excel, SAS (Statistical Analysis System)

Tri-langues: Chinois; Français ; Anglais



Mes compétences :

Gestion de projet

SAP

Supply Chain Management

Demand Planning

Food industry

FMCG