Shanshan YANG

Thiverny

En résumé

Projet professionnel :
“To work in an open and dynamic environment where I can apply & enhance my knowledge, skill and enthusiasms in Supply Chain domain to serve the firm to the best of my efforts.”

Double diplôme :
¤ AgroParisTech: Ingénieur Agronome avec une spécialisation en Economie et Gestion d’Entreprise : gestion de projet, management industriel et logistique, marketing, etc.
¤ Université d’agronomie de Nanjing, Chine: Licence en Bio-engineering : Chemical engineering, Biotechnology, etc

Connaissance industriel: Food, Biotechnologie, etc
Informatique: SAP/ ERP/APO, Future Masters, JDE, BO, VBA Excel, SAS (Statistical Analysis System)
Tri-langues: Chinois; Français ; Anglais

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
SAP
Supply Chain Management
Demand Planning
Food industry
FMCG

  • AkzoNobel - Demand Planner

    Thiverny 2014 - maintenant Client (B to C): grand surface bricolage ( GSB) , ex. Leroy Merlin, Castorama, etc
    Produit: Decorative Paints, ex. Dulux Valentine

    Responsable Prévisions Des Ventes
    * Responsable d'un portefeuille produit pour le Business Retail France ( 2500 réf ) sur un horizon de 24 mois.
    * Animation des Comités de Prévisions (plan 24 mois), avec les directeurs commerciaux, marketing, supply chain et finance.

  • MARIE - Groupe LDC - Prévisionniste des ventes

    Rungis 2013 - 2014 Client (B to C): FMCG, ex: Carrefour, Auchan, etc.
    Produit : Plat plat cuisiné preparé, ex: pizza surgelés Marie, etc.

    * Elaborer les PV MT et CT pour 4 usines (3 en surgelé + 1 en frais) sur 3 catégories : standard/promotion/innovation en coordination avec les équipes commerciales & marketing

    * Analyser des indicateurs et mettre en place d’actions visant à piloter les couvertures de stock et la disponibilité des manquants

  • Diana Food - Pilote de flux ( B to B)

    2012 - 2012 • Analyser et valider les prévisions de vente en assurant l’interface avec le service
    commercial
    • Assurer la consolidation des prévisions de volume pour déterminer l’adéquation avec
    le plan industriel multi-sites
    • Analyser des différents indicateurs et des écarts par rapport au budget, et proposer des
    actions correctives.
    • Participer à des programmes d'amélioration continue du processus de planification

  • De Neuville - Groupe Soparind Bongrain - Coordinateur Supply Chain

    2011 - 2011 • Charger les prévisions des ventes de 1500 références et piloter la fabrication selon la
    prévision.
    • Coordonner l'activité du service auprès des différents interlocuteurs internes/externes
    dans le cadre de la relation client

  • Kraft Foods France - Planification de l’usine

    CLAMART 2010 - 2010 Planification-Approvisionnement de l'usine
    • Définir le planning de production
    • Approvisionner des Matériaux de Conditionnement (MC)
    • Accompagner les experts SAP pour modéliser les lignes de production

  • Délifrance, Groupe NutriXo - Mission Conseil

    2009 - 2009 Sujet : Benchmark des différentes certifications en Développement Durable

  • L’Oréal - Projet d'option

    2009 - 2010 Sujet : Analyse et optimisation des indicateurs environnementaux.

  • Kerry Ingredients - Stage d’ingénieur

    2008 - 2009 Sujet 1: optimisation du process de fabrication des fruits confits
    Sujet 2 : Mise à jour des spécifications des matières premières (8 mois).

