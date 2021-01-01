Shanshan YANG

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris
Projet professionnel :
“To work in an open and dynamic environment where I can apply & enhance my knowledge, skill and enthusiasms in Supply Chain domain to serve the firm to the best of my efforts.”
Double diplôme :
¤ AgroParisTech: Ingénieur Agronome avec une spécialisation en Economie et Gestion d’Entreprise : gestion de projet, management industriel et logistique, marketing, etc.
¤ Université d’agronomie de Nanjing, Chine: Licence en Bio-engineering : Chemical engineering, Biotechnology, etc
Connaissance industriel: Food, Biotechnologie, etc
Informatique: SAP/ ERP/APO, Future Masters, JDE, BO, VBA Excel, SAS (Statistical Analysis System)
Tri-langues: Chinois; Français ; Anglais
Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
SAP
Supply Chain Management
Demand Planning
Food industry
FMCG