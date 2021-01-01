Menu

Shanshan ZHU

LYON

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lyon

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Export

Entreprises

  • Mixel - Technico Commercial Export

    2007 - maintenant

Formations

  • Université Lyon 3 Jean Moulin (Lyon)

    Lyon 2007 - 2009 BAC + 5 - Management Intégré de la Production (de biens et services) et Systémique

    Formation en alternance - Effectué à Ecole Central de Lyon et IAE Lyon

  • Zhejiang Université (Hangzhou)

    Hangzhou 2002 - 2006 Informatique et électronique

    BAC + 4

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :