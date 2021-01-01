Shanthisree KANDIKATLA

Mes compétences :
Marketing strategy
Deployment and performance!
Process Improvement
Communication
Entreprises
Schneider electric
- Web Marketing Analyst on Stastcs and perfomance
Rueil Malmaison2010• Analyzed and proposed improvement of the web statistic measurement process and tool: KPIs, web page statistics.
• Analyzed web performances on B2B country & corporate web site and proposed improvement of these performances (traffic, visit duration, call for action transformation rate, rebound, web service and content quality, customer satisfaction).
• Implemented the improved process and tools towards 130 countries: communication, training curriculum preparation, experimentation, worldwide deployment; measure the process efficiency.
• Defined and deployed corrective action plan with countries
Schneider Electric
- Marketing Development Manager