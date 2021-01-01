Menu

Shanthisree KANDIKATLA

Rueil Malmaison

Mes compétences :
Marketing strategy
Deployment and performance!
Process Improvement
Communication

Entreprises

  • Schneider electric - Web Marketing Analyst on Stastcs and perfomance

    Rueil Malmaison 2010 • Analyzed and proposed improvement of the web statistic measurement process and tool: KPIs, web page statistics.
    • Analyzed web performances on B2B country & corporate web site and proposed improvement of these performances (traffic, visit duration, call for action transformation rate, rebound, web service and content quality, customer satisfaction).
    • Implemented the improved process and tools towards 130 countries: communication, training curriculum preparation, experimentation, worldwide deployment; measure the process efficiency.
    • Defined and deployed corrective action plan with countries

  • Schneider Electric - Marketing Development Manager

    Rueil Malmaison 2010 - maintenant

Formations

  • Grenoble Ecole De Management

    Grenoble 2009 - 2011 Master in International Business

  • Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (Hyderabad)

    Hyderabad 2003 - 2007 Engineering

