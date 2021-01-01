Sharon Farren

-
Bizenglish.biz
- Business Development & Neuro Marketing Consultant
2015 - maintenant
BizEnglish.biz Business Development and Neuro marketing Consultant for b-sm@rk digital ltd.
Marketing on Social Media, Marketing and PR for Cannes CommunitySocial Media Facebook `I Love Cannes'.
Weekly average reach of 50,000 people.
Events and Sponsorship Wrote and collaborated with Professor Henk Djikmans on his new book on Neuro
IPAG Business School
- Lecturer and program developer
Paris
2012 - maintenant
Proposal writing, programme design and development
Delivery and facilitation including lecturing in International Trade and Global Business Issues
Consultancy and correcting exams.
Collaborations with University of South Wales and Kuming MBA University China
EMEA Professional
- Business Development Consultant & Coach
2011 - maintenant
BizEnglish.biz Marketing and Communications development plans for regional Projects. Middle East.
Skema Executive, Mergers & acquisitions, management and negotiations of several business sales.
Europe and Middle East Provide a solution-based proposition that is aimed to increase the company's productivity,
performance and sustain competitive advantage
Conceptualizing and delivering coaching programs, company training and projects to
drive soft skills, service quality and employee experience improvement within companies.
Experienced in running seminars and training i.e. Presentation skills, Sales
techniques, Communications, Marketing, Hospitality, Staff and Event Management,
Tourism, Change Management, Customer Relations Management.
BizEnglish.biz
- Business Development
2010 - maintenant
Neuro Marketing and Business Development for SME Europe, ME and Asia
Harmony Boutique Brussels
- Owner & Marketing Director
1999 - 2006
Harmony Fashion Retail Developed a fashion brand for stores selling international Designers, private
Consumer Goods collections and ready to wear collections.
Brussels, Belgium Managed business operations, annual operating budgets and operational costs
(AOP), risk analysis, procurement, merchandising, profit and loss (P&L), inventory
and cost assessment. Annual Purchasing budget for merchandise 150K.
Managed sales and marketing, web development and e-marketing campaigns.
Negotiated independent relationships with designers and introduced new product
lines into Belgium.
Generated sales opportunities by identifying appropriate business targets and
executing strategic sales development plans.
Developed pricing models, budgets, sales forecast and implement sales & marketing
strategies. Achieved profit margins if 2.5%.
The Bank Irish Pub
- Owner & Event Manager
1996 - 2008
Event Manager and Brand Ambassador
Renovated a derelict building and turned it into one of the most renowned live-music,
Retail Food & Beverage sports and entertainment venues in Brussels. Built the only independent Expat bar in
Brussels, Belgium Brussels, free of brewery exclusivity.
Achieved a 3.7 mark up on products and average turnover over 500K.
Hired, trained and retained high-quality international staff to run venues and events.
Managed Events, fashion shows, live music, sports events, corporate events, charity
events, private parties, TV events, and Radio events, Music Videos, Internet events
and press editorials.
Created, showcased and marketed a strong entertainment brand and established an
independent music label aimed at fostering new talent.
Arranged concerts, festivals and tours spanning 10 years, Brussels, Ireland, London
and USA.
Co-produced TV shows, live streaming for Paris, Brussels and Dublin.
Taboo Fashion
- Owner & Marketing Director
1989 - 1996
Taboo Fashion retail
Consumer Goods Developed three design stores specializing in accessories and handbags.
Dublin, Ireland Created and project managed the production, packaging, sales distribution and
logistics network of fashion accessories for 33 shops in Ireland and Dublin.
Managed company communications, mission statements, public relations (PR),
Customer relationship management (CRM), vision, brand position and architecture.
Developed and managed advertising campaigns.
Managed day-to-day operations, developed sales forecasts, pricing models and
implemented sales & marketing strategies.
