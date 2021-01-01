Menu

Sharon FARREN

En résumé

Sharon Farren

Business Development and Neuro Marketing Communications Executive

Sharon Farren, de nationalité Irlandaise, est une consultante en management, créative et innovatrice, possédant une expérience de plus de vingt ans dans la gestion et le conseil des start-up et du développement d’entreprise en Europe, Moyen-Orient et Afrique.

Sharon dirige Bizenglish.biz et donne des seminaires, des formations de cadre ainsi que des conférences en 'Global Trade' et 'Business Intelligence' a l'IPAG Nice / Chine.

Elle vient de travailler en collaboration avec le professeur Willibrordus H. Dijkmans sur son livre sur le neuro-marketing “Marketing & la Communication... c'est une question de cerveau” pour Pearsons Education ltd. Elle travaille en ce moment a integrer cette nouvelle science au sein ses programmes.

Sharon a une vision du terrain qui lui permet de resoudre les problemes en donnant a chaque projet toute l'attention qu'il merite. Grâce à sa perspective très internationale des affaires, Sharon apporte une forte valeur ajoutée à tout projet, tout en préservant l’intégrité de chaque concept.

Sharon est à la disposition de tout entrepreneur ou manager à la recherche de conseils sur les meilleures approches de création et de développement d’affaires.

Mes compétences :
E-commerce
Management
Développement international
Communication
Marketing
Business development
budgets
Profit and Loss Accounts
programme design and development
managed the production
events management
eCommerce
company training
building skills
Wide experience
Venue Management
Risk Analysis
Retail Management
Project Management
Procurement
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows XP Professional
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft Windows 8
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Office 2007
Microsoft Internet Explorer
Microsoft Excel
Mergers & Acquisitions
Merchandising
Inventory Management
Event Management
Emerging Markets
Distribution & Logistics
Customer Relationship Management
Communications
Apple Mac

Entreprises

  • Bizenglish.biz - Business Development & Neuro Marketing Consultant

    2015 - maintenant BizEnglish.biz Business Development and Neuro marketing Consultant for b-sm@rk digital ltd.

    Marketing on Social Media, Marketing and PR for Cannes CommunitySocial Media Facebook `I Love Cannes'.
    Weekly average reach of 50,000 people.
    Events and Sponsorship Wrote and collaborated with Professor Henk Djikmans on his new book on Neuro

  • IPAG Business School - Lecturer and program developer

    Paris 2012 - maintenant Proposal writing, programme design and development
    Delivery and facilitation including lecturing in International Trade and Global Business Issues
    Consultancy and correcting exams.
    Collaborations with University of South Wales and Kuming MBA University China

  • EMEA Professional - Business Development Consultant & Coach

    2011 - maintenant BizEnglish.biz Marketing and Communications development plans for regional Projects. Middle East.
    Skema Executive, Mergers & acquisitions, management and negotiations of several business sales.
    Europe and Middle East Provide a solution-based proposition that is aimed to increase the company's productivity,
    performance and sustain competitive advantage

    Conceptualizing and delivering coaching programs, company training and projects to
    drive soft skills, service quality and employee experience improvement within companies.
    Experienced in running seminars and training i.e. Presentation skills, Sales
    techniques, Communications, Marketing, Hospitality, Staff and Event Management,
    Tourism, Change Management, Customer Relations Management.

  • BizEnglish.biz - Business Development

    2010 - maintenant Neuro Marketing and Business Development for SME Europe, ME and Asia

  • Harmony Boutique Brussels - Owner & Marketing Director

    1999 - 2006 Harmony Fashion Retail Developed a fashion brand for stores selling international Designers, private
    Consumer Goods collections and ready to wear collections.
    Brussels, Belgium Managed business operations, annual operating budgets and operational costs
    (AOP), risk analysis, procurement, merchandising, profit and loss (P&L), inventory
    and cost assessment. Annual Purchasing budget for merchandise 150K.
    Managed sales and marketing, web development and e-marketing campaigns.
    Negotiated independent relationships with designers and introduced new product
    lines into Belgium.
    Generated sales opportunities by identifying appropriate business targets and
    executing strategic sales development plans.
    Developed pricing models, budgets, sales forecast and implement sales & marketing
    strategies. Achieved profit margins if 2.5%.

  • The Bank Irish Pub - Owner & Event Manager

    1996 - 2008 Event Manager and Brand Ambassador
    Renovated a derelict building and turned it into one of the most renowned live-music,
    Retail Food & Beverage sports and entertainment venues in Brussels. Built the only independent Expat bar in
    Brussels, Belgium Brussels, free of brewery exclusivity.
    Achieved a 3.7 mark up on products and average turnover over 500K.
    Hired, trained and retained high-quality international staff to run venues and events.
    Managed Events, fashion shows, live music, sports events, corporate events, charity
    events, private parties, TV events, and Radio events, Music Videos, Internet events
    and press editorials.
    Created, showcased and marketed a strong entertainment brand and established an
    independent music label aimed at fostering new talent.
    Arranged concerts, festivals and tours spanning 10 years, Brussels, Ireland, London
    and USA.
    Co-produced TV shows, live streaming for Paris, Brussels and Dublin.

  • Taboo Fashion - Owner & Marketing Director

    1989 - 1996 Taboo Fashion retail
    Consumer Goods Developed three design stores specializing in accessories and handbags.
    Dublin, Ireland Created and project managed the production, packaging, sales distribution and
    logistics network of fashion accessories for 33 shops in Ireland and Dublin.
    Managed company communications, mission statements, public relations (PR),
    Customer relationship management (CRM), vision, brand position and architecture.
    Developed and managed advertising campaigns.
    Managed day-to-day operations, developed sales forecasts, pricing models and
    implemented sales & marketing strategies.

Formations

  • United International Business University (Barcelona)

    Barcelona 2010 - maintenant Neuro Marketing Certificate

  • United International Business School - UIBS Brussels

    Brussels 2008 - 2009 MBA

    Marketing, Neuro marketing, PR & Communications,

  • United International Business University (Brussels)

    Brussels 2008 - maintenant MBA marketing and communications

  • University College (Dublin)

    Dublin 1989 - maintenant Bachelor of Arts Economics & Politics

Réseau

