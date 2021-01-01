Sharon Farren



Business Development and Neuro Marketing Communications Executive



Sharon Farren, de nationalité Irlandaise, est une consultante en management, créative et innovatrice, possédant une expérience de plus de vingt ans dans la gestion et le conseil des start-up et du développement d’entreprise en Europe, Moyen-Orient et Afrique.



Sharon dirige Bizenglish.biz et donne des seminaires, des formations de cadre ainsi que des conférences en 'Global Trade' et 'Business Intelligence' a l'IPAG Nice / Chine.



Elle vient de travailler en collaboration avec le professeur Willibrordus H. Dijkmans sur son livre sur le neuro-marketing “Marketing & la Communication... c'est une question de cerveau” pour Pearsons Education ltd. Elle travaille en ce moment a integrer cette nouvelle science au sein ses programmes.



Sharon a une vision du terrain qui lui permet de resoudre les problemes en donnant a chaque projet toute l'attention qu'il merite. Grâce à sa perspective très internationale des affaires, Sharon apporte une forte valeur ajoutée à tout projet, tout en préservant l’intégrité de chaque concept.



Sharon est à la disposition de tout entrepreneur ou manager à la recherche de conseils sur les meilleures approches de création et de développement d’affaires.



