Shayane GREDOIRE

PARIS

En résumé

Entrepreneur passionné par l'innovation et les nouvelles technologies. Dénicheur d'insights en tous genres. Co-fondateur de The Best Song & Tips tank. Ex. planneur stratégique @BBDO & @Vivaki

Spécialités :
- Design thinking
- Creative insights
- Innovation consulting

Mes compétences :
buisness
Buisness Development
Business
Business developpement
Communication
Consumer Insight
Créativité
Insight
Planneur
Planneur stratégique
Planning
Planning stratégique
Publicité
Strategic

Entreprises

  • Tips tank - Co-founder / Chief innovation officier

    2014 - maintenant Plug2Play Innovation ©.

    By connecting brands with startups, we create the fastest path to the best customer experience. We design and deliver digital innovative services to achieve both quick wins and long-term results.

  • The Best Song - Co-founder & managing director

    2014 - maintenant The Best Song is Tinder for music discovery.

    ---

    In 2015, we were finalist of Cannes MIDEM Festival in the music discovery category.
    and the n°2 music startup in the FrenchTech Top.

    ---

    Why The Best Song?

    We realized that people love to find new music, but paradoxically few people really spend time searching for it. Why? Because it can be tedious. That's why we created The Best Song, the easiest way to discover good music, with fun and addictive features.

    With The Best Song...
    ...Swipe through music to discover your next favourite song
    ...Turn your friends best songs into your personal radio
    ...Get music recommendation from other music lovers (fans, influencers, artists, labels, etc.)

    The more you swipe...
    ...the more you get a personalized music recommendation
    ...the more you unlock gifts (exclusive tops, concerts tickets, album previews,e tc.)
    ...the more you help songs rise into our social top-of-charts

    In the end, our goal is to create a unique social top-of-charts based on user choice, rather than sales or times a song is listened to. Because popular songs are not always the best ones.

    --

    The Best Song for Ios: http://bit.ly/thebestsong-ios

    The Best Song for android: http://bit.ly/thebestsong-android

    Visit our website: http://www.thebestsong.co

  • OWN3D - Fondateur

    2013 - maintenant OWN3D propose des objets au design personnalisable.

  • Black Ginger - Planneur stratégique / Co-fondateur

    2012 - maintenant Planning stratégique / Création publicitaire 360° / Innovation

    BUDGETS : Axa, Danone, BNP Paribas, Daddy, SNCM, Etablissement Français du Sang, Scorpio, Le Paris de Youna, RATP, Quick, Sobieski

  • Reload Vivaki, Groupe Publicis - Consultant Consumer Insights

    2012 - 2012 Recherche d'insights consommateur (SIMM-TGI, enquête ethno / socio, interviews clients, observations terrain...) et recommandations media

    BUDGETS : Heineken, Ferrero, Coca-Cola EMEA, Groupe PPR, Nestlé, TF1, United Biscuits

  • Change - Planneur stratégique / Responsable développement

    PARIS 9 2010 - 2011 En charge de toutes les problématiques New Business.
    Recommandations stratégiques, pilotage de projets, briefs créatifs...

    - Budgets :
    Numericable, Joker (Eckes-Granini Group), RATP, APEC, Unibail-Rodamco, Bic, Giovanni Rana, Lesieur...

    - Compétitions :
    Benetton, Credit du Nord, Orpi, Sobieski, Maped, Poivre Blanc...

  • Proximity BBDO - Planneur stratégique junior

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2009 - 2009 - Mercedes Benz : Évolution du mythe automobile, élaboration d’un outil d’analyse et d’aide à la décision opérationnelle/stratégique
    - BHV (Groupe Galeries Lafayette) : Stratégie de fidélisation client 360°
    - Compétition Wella Professional (P&G) : Benchmark + initiative créa
    - Compétition Sénior-Cité (RATP) : Etude sur les seniors + reco

  • Vandal Records - Chargé de communication / Commercial

    2008 - 2008 - Gestion des partenariats et du financement pour les soirées « Playground » et « Dirty Dancin » (Electro, Dubstep, Drum’n’bass)
    - Organisation d’évènementiels musicaux et booking des artistes
    (France / UK)

  • Rivière & Co - Concepteur - rédacteur

    2008 - 2008 - Elaboration de concepts publicitaires
    - Rédactionnel web / print
    - Mailings, lettres de marketing direct, plaquettes

  • Campus Fm Toulouse - Chargé de communication / RP

    2008 - 2009 - Positionnement stratégique lors du passage de Radio Campus TMP à Campus FM (ciblage et élargissement de l’audimat, refonte du site web en tant que chargé de projet, mise en place d’un intranet)
    - Lancement national du coffret discographique « MIRADA regard sur la guerre civile d’Espagne 1936-1939 » (contacts presse et partenariats, plan de communication, organisation d’évènementiels)

Formations

  • Université Paris 4 Paris Sorbonne CELSA

    Neuilly Sur Seine 2009 - 2010 Master 2 "Communication stratégique et marketing"

    - Sémiotique appliqué
    - Planning stratégique
    - Branding

    Mémoire : "Transmedia branding, vers une approche narrative de la marque."

  • Université Des Sciences Sociales Toulouse 1 master 1 infocom

    Toulouse 2008 - 2009 Information Communication

    Mémoire de recherche : « Révolution 2.0, vers une redéfinition des modèles publicitaires actuels ? »

  • Université Toulouse 3 Paul Sabatier

    Toulouse 2007 - 2008 Information Communication

    Mémoire : La création publicitaire et ses enjeux

    - Communication des organisations et marketing
    - Communication publique
    - Sémiologie appliquée
    - Techniques multimédias
    - Ecriture audiovisuelle

  • Université Montpellier 3 Paul Valery

    Montpellier 2004 - 2007 Psychologie sociale

    Mémoire L3 : Neuromarketing, marques et image de marques

    - Techniques d’enquête
    - Réalisation de questionnaires
    - Etudes quantitatives et qualitatives
    - Etudes de cas, processus socio-psychologiques

  • Lycée Jean Durand

    Castelnaudary 2000 - 2003 Physique - Chimie

