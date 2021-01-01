Shayane GREDOIRE

-
Tips tank
- Co-founder / Chief innovation officier
2014 - maintenant
Plug2Play Innovation ©.
By connecting brands with startups, we create the fastest path to the best customer experience. We design and deliver digital innovative services to achieve both quick wins and long-term results.
-
The Best Song
- Co-founder & managing director
2014 - maintenant
The Best Song is Tinder for music discovery.
---
In 2015, we were finalist of Cannes MIDEM Festival in the music discovery category.
and the n°2 music startup in the FrenchTech Top.
---
Why The Best Song?
We realized that people love to find new music, but paradoxically few people really spend time searching for it. Why? Because it can be tedious. That's why we created The Best Song, the easiest way to discover good music, with fun and addictive features.
With The Best Song...
...Swipe through music to discover your next favourite song
...Turn your friends best songs into your personal radio
...Get music recommendation from other music lovers (fans, influencers, artists, labels, etc.)
The more you swipe...
...the more you get a personalized music recommendation
...the more you unlock gifts (exclusive tops, concerts tickets, album previews,e tc.)
...the more you help songs rise into our social top-of-charts
In the end, our goal is to create a unique social top-of-charts based on user choice, rather than sales or times a song is listened to. Because popular songs are not always the best ones.
--
The Best Song for Ios: http://bit.ly/thebestsong-ios
The Best Song for android: http://bit.ly/thebestsong-android
Visit our website: http://www.thebestsong.co
-
OWN3D
- Fondateur
2013 - maintenant
OWN3D propose des objets au design personnalisable.
-
Black Ginger
- Planneur stratégique / Co-fondateur
2012 - maintenant
Planning stratégique / Création publicitaire 360° / Innovation
BUDGETS : Axa, Danone, BNP Paribas, Daddy, SNCM, Etablissement Français du Sang, Scorpio, Le Paris de Youna, RATP, Quick, Sobieski
-
Reload Vivaki, Groupe Publicis
- Consultant Consumer Insights
2012 - 2012
Recherche d'insights consommateur (SIMM-TGI, enquête ethno / socio, interviews clients, observations terrain...) et recommandations media
BUDGETS : Heineken, Ferrero, Coca-Cola EMEA, Groupe PPR, Nestlé, TF1, United Biscuits
-
Change
- Planneur stratégique / Responsable développement
PARIS 9
2010 - 2011
En charge de toutes les problématiques New Business.
Recommandations stratégiques, pilotage de projets, briefs créatifs...
- Budgets :
Numericable, Joker (Eckes-Granini Group), RATP, APEC, Unibail-Rodamco, Bic, Giovanni Rana, Lesieur...
- Compétitions :
Benetton, Credit du Nord, Orpi, Sobieski, Maped, Poivre Blanc...
-
Proximity BBDO
- Planneur stratégique junior
Boulogne-Billancourt
2009 - 2009
- Mercedes Benz : Évolution du mythe automobile, élaboration d’un outil d’analyse et d’aide à la décision opérationnelle/stratégique
- BHV (Groupe Galeries Lafayette) : Stratégie de fidélisation client 360°
- Compétition Wella Professional (P&G) : Benchmark + initiative créa
- Compétition Sénior-Cité (RATP) : Etude sur les seniors + reco
-
Vandal Records
- Chargé de communication / Commercial
2008 - 2008
- Gestion des partenariats et du financement pour les soirées « Playground » et « Dirty Dancin » (Electro, Dubstep, Drum’n’bass)
- Organisation d’évènementiels musicaux et booking des artistes
(France / UK)
-
Rivière & Co
- Concepteur - rédacteur
2008 - 2008
- Elaboration de concepts publicitaires
- Rédactionnel web / print
- Mailings, lettres de marketing direct, plaquettes
-
Campus Fm Toulouse
- Chargé de communication / RP
2008 - 2009
- Positionnement stratégique lors du passage de Radio Campus TMP à Campus FM (ciblage et élargissement de l’audimat, refonte du site web en tant que chargé de projet, mise en place d’un intranet)
- Lancement national du coffret discographique « MIRADA regard sur la guerre civile d’Espagne 1936-1939 » (contacts presse et partenariats, plan de communication, organisation d’évènementiels)