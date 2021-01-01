Menu

Sheherazad DESBANS

Nanterre Cedex

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Électrique
Esprit critique
FEMME DE TERRAIN
Ingénierie
Ingénierie électrique
Management
Management d'équipe
Management d’équipe
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • VINCI Construction France - Electrical Engineer

    Nanterre Cedex 2014 - maintenant

  • SBM Offshore - Senior Electrical Engineer

    SCHIEDAM 2012 - 2013

  • SAIPEM SA - Electrical Lead Engineer

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2002 - 2012 SAIPEM SA as Electrical Lead Engineer

    Electrical engineering Lead on 2 projects related to jetties (2009 to 2012):
    a)- Arzew Ammonia-Urea Jetty project, Algeria,
    For the client/ JV between SONATRACH (Algeria) and SUHAIL BAHWAN Group (Oman)
    b)- Gorgon LNG Jetty, Australia,
    For the client CHEVRON


    2009: Electrical Specialist Engineer (support to Cost/Estimation department),

    2008: Electrical engineering Lead on an offshore pilot project for the client ENI.


    2004 to Dec.08: Electrical engineering Deputy Lead on BERROUAGHIA POWER PLANT Project, 2x271 MW For the Algerian client SKB;


    2003 to 2004: Electrical design Engineer on ERHA PROJECT EPC1-FPSO, 2 000 000 bbl storage by 1400 m of water depth, 30 000 tons of topsides
    For the Nigerian client EXXON; Exploration and Production Nigeria Ltd

Formations

  • Université Cergy Pontoise DESS RPE

    Cergy Pontoise 1997 - 1998 ISO14000, gestion de l'énergie, cogénération

  • EPMI: Ecole D'Electricité De Production Et Des Méthodes Industrielles (Cergy Pontoise)

    Cergy Pontoise 1992 - 1997 Ingénieur Génie électrique

    Génie électrique - Promotion 97

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :