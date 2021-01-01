Sheherazad DESBANS

Mes compétences :
Électrique
Esprit critique
FEMME DE TERRAIN
Ingénierie
Ingénierie électrique
Management
Management d'équipe
Management d’équipe
Gestion de projet
Entreprises
VINCI Construction France
- Electrical Engineer
Nanterre Cedex2014 - maintenant
SBM Offshore
- Senior Electrical Engineer
SCHIEDAM2012 - 2013
SAIPEM SA
- Electrical Lead Engineer
Montigny-le-Bretonneux2002 - 2012SAIPEM SA as Electrical Lead Engineer
Electrical engineering Lead on 2 projects related to jetties (2009 to 2012):
a)- Arzew Ammonia-Urea Jetty project, Algeria,
For the client/ JV between SONATRACH (Algeria) and SUHAIL BAHWAN Group (Oman)
b)- Gorgon LNG Jetty, Australia,
For the client CHEVRON
2009: Electrical Specialist Engineer (support to Cost/Estimation department),
2008: Electrical engineering Lead on an offshore pilot project for the client ENI.
2004 to Dec.08: Electrical engineering Deputy Lead on BERROUAGHIA POWER PLANT Project, 2x271 MW For the Algerian client SKB;
2003 to 2004: Electrical design Engineer on ERHA PROJECT EPC1-FPSO, 2 000 000 bbl storage by 1400 m of water depth, 30 000 tons of topsides
For the Nigerian client EXXON; Exploration and Production Nigeria Ltd