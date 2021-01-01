Menu

Shera BOUCETTA

MONTREAL

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Pmp
Agile
Intelc
Vif

Entreprises

  • Finance Canada - Directrice de projet

    2012 - maintenant

  • LQ Canada - Project Manager

    2009 - 2012

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :