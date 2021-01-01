Menu

Sherif EL-SHEIKH

PARIS / DUBAI

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • HYVA - Regional General Manager - Sales & Operations MEA

    2013 - maintenant

  • Afhymat - Responsable Export

    ROYE 2009 - 2013

Formations

  • Académie Royale Militaire De Sandhurst (Sandhurst)

    Sandhurst 1992 - 1994

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :