Sherif SADEK

More than 15 years of international experience mainly, in the Oil & Gas upstream industry with a short experience in the FMCG industry;
Key Points:
1) A versatile professional experience holding various management positions in Operations, Sales, Marketing, Training and Human Resources.
2) Acquainted with the different cultural & business environment for West Africa, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East
3) Ability to speak 3 Languages fluently; French, English and Arabic in addition to a pre-intermediary level in Spanish

Domains of Competence:
1. Management of Organizational Transformation
2. Human Resources Management
3. Management of Upstream oilfield services operations
4. Sales & Marketing management of Upstream oilfield services

Key figures:
Project: Improving personnel productivity and effectiveness
i) EBIT: +140 points (Equivalent to US $ 6.9 million)
ii) Personnel utilization rate: +100 points

Project # 2: Reducing time to competence
i) 40% reduction for the time required to acquire operational competence
ii) 800 points reduction of training cost, saving 980K$

Mes compétences :
Human Resources Management
Oilfield Services
Wireline Logging Operations
Marketing
Formation
Business Transformation
Management de transition

Entreprises

  • Geoservices - OTP Project Manager

    Roissy en France 2012 - maintenant

  • Geoservices - A Schlumberger Company - Corporate Training Manager - Paris, France

    2009 - 2012 Leading the Corporate Training Agenda worldwide. My role is to support our business growth by setting our Training strategy and new Initiatives through a network of Training centers in Americas, Asia, Africa, Middle East. My main achievemnt so far were the industrialisation of the training function, the introduction of new Evaluation process for Trainees and a set of KPI that has helped us train our people more effectively while improving our cost efficiency.

  • Geoservices - West Africa Human Resources Manager - Libreville, Gabon

    Roissy en France 2003 - 2009 Managing and leading the full scope of Human resources agenda in West Africa which included Nigeria, Angola, Cameroun, Gabon, Congo in addition to several remote operations in other African countries. One of my Main achievement was the development of recruitment resources in Africa specially from Cameroun, Nigeria and Congo followed by a hybrid of initiatives to drive the training of local content. In the span of 5 years Period, we managed to support an average 20% growth per year through recruitment and development.

  • Pepsi-Cola International - Egypt - Organizational Capability Manager - Cairo, Egypt

    2000 - 2003 My role was to improve the overall organization efficiency & productivity. I was therefore responsible for the training management, performance management and career development of the Pepsi-Cola Egypt employee to ensure the alignment of the management objectives with the Annual Operation Plan. This experience was particularly interesting as a result of the Local Bottler acquisition by PCI.

  • Schlumberger - West & South Africa Marketing Manager - Luanda, Angola

    Paris 1999 - 2000 Managing the Formation Evaluation Marketing Initiatives in West & South Africa. My role involved aligning our Marketing strategies for a better market positioning, and as a result we have won several key development projects. The scope of my responsibility extended to more than Eight African countries in West & South Africa.

  • Schlumberger - Employee Motivation Manager - Aberdeen, UK

    Paris 1998 - 1999 Responsible for the folow-up on Mid Career employees orientation and launched the Career Orientation Review for offshore and onshore employees ranging from management, supervisors to engineering positions.

  • Schlumberger - Sales & Technical Support Manager - Lima, Peru

    Paris 1997 - 1998 Account management for multinational customers operating in Peru providing technical support, and expanding our technical services that we provide to them through technical support initiatives and seminars. My responsibilities also included the preparation of all technical & commercial proposals. Specific Achievement was Increasing the Market Share in the Jungle Operation

  • Schlumberger - Middle East Recruiting Manager - Cairo, Egypt

    Paris 1995 - 1997 Managed the recruiting functon and recruited candidates for our technical field work force around the Middle East. I’ve developed both, our Recruiting strategy & Initiatives for the Middle East and set-up a selection process to minimize cost and improve recruiting efficiency.

  • Schlumberger - Field Engineer

    Paris 1992 - 1995 Wireline Logging Field Engineer performing Data Acquisition 0f downhole well parameters for Exploration, Development & production Oil & Gas wells, both Offshore & Onshore in Saudi Arabia & India.
    In 1992 I was also responsible two lead the Production Logging Operations in Mumbai and managed a team of three Engineers, 6 crewmmembers and two offshore logging units introducing to our client Hi-Tech services.

  • Schlumberger - Wireline Senior Field Engineer - Mumbai, India

    Paris 1990 - 1992 In charge of a Wireline logging acquisition unit, a set of downhole measurement tools, and a crew of two operators, I performed Wireline Logging services Operations on drilling and exploration rigs operating offshore Mumbai for the Indian national Oil company.

  • Schlumberger - Wireline Field Engineer - Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia

    Paris 1987 - 1990 In charge of a Wireline acquisition logging unit, a set of downhole measurement tools, and a crew of two operators, I performed Wireline Logging services Operations on offshore and Onshore drilling rigs operating in Saudi Arabia for the Saudi national Oil company.

Formations

  • The American University In Cairo (Le Caire)

    Le Caire 2000 - 2001 Human Resources Management Diploma

    Completed with Grade A-

  • Alexandria University (Alexandria)

    Alexandria 1980 - 1986 Bachelor of Science

