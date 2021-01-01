Sherif SADEK

More than 15 years of international experience mainly, in the Oil & Gas upstream industry with a short experience in the FMCG industry;

Key Points:

1) A versatile professional experience holding various management positions in Operations, Sales, Marketing, Training and Human Resources.

2) Acquainted with the different cultural & business environment for West Africa, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East

3) Ability to speak 3 Languages fluently; French, English and Arabic in addition to a pre-intermediary level in Spanish



Domains of Competence:

1. Management of Organizational Transformation

2. Human Resources Management

3. Management of Upstream oilfield services operations

4. Sales & Marketing management of Upstream oilfield services



Key figures:

Project: Improving personnel productivity and effectiveness

i) EBIT: +140 points (Equivalent to US $ 6.9 million)

ii) Personnel utilization rate: +100 points



Project # 2: Reducing time to competence

i) 40% reduction for the time required to acquire operational competence

ii) 800 points reduction of training cost, saving 980K$



Mes compétences :

Human Resources Management

Oilfield Services

Wireline Logging Operations

Marketing

Formation

Business Transformation

Management de transition