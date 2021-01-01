Sherif SADEK

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris
More than 15 years of international experience mainly, in the Oil & Gas upstream industry with a short experience in the FMCG industry;
Key Points:
1) A versatile professional experience holding various management positions in Operations, Sales, Marketing, Training and Human Resources.
2) Acquainted with the different cultural & business environment for West Africa, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East
3) Ability to speak 3 Languages fluently; French, English and Arabic in addition to a pre-intermediary level in Spanish
Domains of Competence:
1. Management of Organizational Transformation
2. Human Resources Management
3. Management of Upstream oilfield services operations
4. Sales & Marketing management of Upstream oilfield services
Key figures:
Project: Improving personnel productivity and effectiveness
i) EBIT: +140 points (Equivalent to US $ 6.9 million)
ii) Personnel utilization rate: +100 points
Project # 2: Reducing time to competence
i) 40% reduction for the time required to acquire operational competence
ii) 800 points reduction of training cost, saving 980K$
Mes compétences :
Human Resources Management
Oilfield Services
Wireline Logging Operations
Marketing
Formation
Business Transformation
Management de transition