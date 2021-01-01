Sherry ZHU

-
Orange
- Assistante administrative
Paris
2010 - 2012
Orange - France Telecom, centre de Recherche & Développement,
* Organiser les réceptions, les réunions, les séminaires avec les différents interlocuteurs (visiteurs internes,
fournisseurs, prestataires de services,...)
* Arrangements, organisation de voyage pour le personnel des bureaux de Beijing et de Shenzhen :
transport, hébergement, visa
* Soutien administration et coordination des plannings des 8 salles de réunions ;
* Préparer les commandes d'achat, les rapports, les mémos, les lettres, les présentations power point ainsi
que leurs diffusions auprès des 220 collègues
* Gestion de l'intendance des locaux
Orange - France Telecom, Assistant to Administration Department
* Purchase, maintenance and administration of office equipments & stationery, ...
* Receive the office building property notifications and inform all colleagues (220 employees)
* Arrange monthly reimbursement / payment of admin expenses
* Arrange business travel logistics: booking hotels, air tickets, train tickets
* Organize exhibitions and internal seminars ;
* Support Shenzhen Branch office for all administrative process
-
AQM
- Key account assistant
Shanghai
2008 - 2010
AQM, Asia Quality Management, entreprise d'audit et de contrôle qualité, Assistante de direction
* Organiser les plannings d'audits et de contrôle qualité de 10 à 14 auditeurs d'une équipe internationale ;
* Traduction et contrôle des rapports d'audits avant l'envoie au client final ;
* Suivi des clients grand compte (Auchan, OKAIDI, Zannier, In&out, ...) ;
* Négociation et envoi des propositions de contrats aux nouveaux clients
* Suivi de production des produits phares : vêtements, chaussures, cadeaux promotionnelles
* Interprète chinois - anglais pour la direction
AQM, Asia Quality Management, French company, Key Account Assistant
* Organize and manage the schedule of QC team (10 to 14 people - international team) ;
* Coordinate quotation to our new and current clients ;
* Negotiation/setting up of contracts (price, service, terms of delivery, terms of payment, etc.) ;
* Link between the supplier and the final customer ;
* Contact-window to international clients (Auchan, OKAIDI, Zannier, In&out, Betrancourt, ...)
* Translate in English and control all the QC's report before to send them to the customers
* Ensure the production on a wide range of products: clothing, shoes, furniture, promotional gifts, ...
-
Richloom Shanghai Trading LTD
- Assistante de manager
2008 - 2008
Richloom Trading Co.,Ltd., entreprise américaine d'impot expot textile,
* Gestion des agendas, des déplacements, des réunions des managers américains
* Assurer l'accueil physique et téléphonique des visiteurs locaux ou internationaux
Richloom Trading Co.,Ltd. American company, fabric trading,
* Guided customers in Chinese & English ;
* Negotiation with advertising company, courier company ;
* Arrange the schedule of the American colleagues every months (5 to 10)
-
