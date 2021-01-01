Menu

Sherry ZHU

Paris

Mes compétences :
Hard working
Audit
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Manage the schedule

  • Orange -  Assistante administrative

    Paris 2010 - 2012 Orange - France Telecom, centre de Recherche & Développement,
    * Organiser les réceptions, les réunions, les séminaires avec les différents interlocuteurs (visiteurs internes,
    fournisseurs, prestataires de services,...)
    * Arrangements, organisation de voyage pour le personnel des bureaux de Beijing et de Shenzhen :
    transport, hébergement, visa
    * Soutien administration et coordination des plannings des 8 salles de réunions ;
    * Préparer les commandes d'achat, les rapports, les mémos, les lettres, les présentations power point ainsi
    que leurs diffusions auprès des 220 collègues
    * Gestion de l'intendance des locaux
    Orange - France Telecom, Assistant to Administration Department
    * Purchase, maintenance and administration of office equipments & stationery, ...
    * Receive the office building property notifications and inform all colleagues (220 employees)
    * Arrange monthly reimbursement / payment of admin expenses
    * Arrange business travel logistics: booking hotels, air tickets, train tickets
    * Organize exhibitions and internal seminars ;
    * Support Shenzhen Branch office for all administrative process

  • AQM - Key account assistant

    Shanghai 2008 - 2010 AQM, Asia Quality Management, entreprise d'audit et de contrôle qualité, Assistante de direction
    * Organiser les plannings d'audits et de contrôle qualité de 10 à 14 auditeurs d'une équipe internationale ;
    * Traduction et contrôle des rapports d'audits avant l'envoie au client final ;
    * Suivi des clients grand compte (Auchan, OKAIDI, Zannier, In&out, ...) ;
    * Négociation et envoi des propositions de contrats aux nouveaux clients
    * Suivi de production des produits phares : vêtements, chaussures, cadeaux promotionnelles
    * Interprète chinois - anglais pour la direction
    AQM, Asia Quality Management, French company, Key Account Assistant
    * Organize and manage the schedule of QC team (10 to 14 people - international team) ;
    * Coordinate quotation to our new and current clients ;
    * Negotiation/setting up of contracts (price, service, terms of delivery, terms of payment, etc.) ;
    * Link between the supplier and the final customer ;
    * Contact-window to international clients (Auchan, OKAIDI, Zannier, In&out, Betrancourt, ...)
    * Translate in English and control all the QC's report before to send them to the customers
    * Ensure the production on a wide range of products: clothing, shoes, furniture, promotional gifts, ...

  • Richloom Shanghai Trading LTD - Assistante de manager

    2008 - 2008 Richloom Trading Co.,Ltd., entreprise américaine d'impot expot textile,
    * Gestion des agendas, des déplacements, des réunions des managers américains
    * Assurer l'accueil physique et téléphonique des visiteurs locaux ou internationaux
    Richloom Trading Co.,Ltd. American company, fabric trading,
    * Guided customers in Chinese & English ;
    * Negotiation with advertising company, courier company ;
    * Arrange the schedule of the American colleagues every months (5 to 10)

  • Richloom Trading co.,LtdC - Reception & manager assistant

    2008 - 2008 Guided customers in Chinese & English
    Negotiation with advertising company, courier company
    Arrange the schedule of the American colleagues every months (5 to 10)

  • Shanghai Ocean University (Shanghai)

    Shanghai 2004 - 2007 Licence

    Ocean University, administration, Shanghai
    Licence en administration, spécialisation secrétariat

