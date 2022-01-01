Menu

Sidonie LABBE

  • Deloitte Belgium
  • Senior Recruitment Officer

Bruxelles

En résumé

I work at Deloitte Belgium as Senior Recruitment Officer. I recruit for the Financial Advisory business unit, and I am looking for professionals in M&A, Business Modelling or Real Estate.
Priori to joining Deloitte, I was working at Asquare Partners, a headhunting firm specialized in insurance. I recruited actuaries, underwriters, risk managers and data scientists.

I hold a master's degree in Multilingual Communication with a minor in HR from ULB and a bachelor's degree in Foreign Languages applied to Business from Lille III University.

Mes compétences :
Open Office
Microsoft Outlook
Recrutement
Aide au recrutement

Entreprises

  • Deloitte Belgium - Senior Recruitment Officer

    Ressources humaines | Bruxelles 2022 - maintenant I work as Senior Recruitment Officer for Deloitte, in Belgium. I am looking for talents for the Financial Advisory business unit. More precisely, I'm looking for profiles in M&A, Real Estate and Business Modelling & Valuation.

  • Asquare Partners - Senior Consultant

    Ressources humaines | Paris / Bruxelles 2015 - 2022 I was recruiting actuaries, risk managers, underwriters and data scientists for clients specialized in insurance, mainly located in France.
    In 2019, I evovled as Analyst Manager, managing a team of 2 in charge of content creation for our clients, our consultants. I also worked on market mapping, creating and delivering training, process improvements, and the selection, migration and parametrization of a new ATS and CRM.
    I also took part in the creation, curation and writing of 2 monthly newsletters with a total audience of 5k people.

  • Poseco - HR Coordinator for Bruxelles Champêtre

    2015 - 2015 Indentification of the HR needs for the event Bruxelles Champetre (1 day, 60k visitors, 400 volunteers), recruitment of the volunteers, administrative support and follow-up, management of the HR HQ on the day of the event and problem solving on the day of the event.

  • VOLT - Trainee Resourcer

    Valbonne - Sophia Antipolis 2013 - 2014 * Screening CV, contact with candidates: interviews, follow-up

  • University of Alberta - French teaching assistant

    2010 - 2011 * French courses, conversation tables, book club, peer tutoring, ...

Formations

  • Ecole De Formation De La Chambre De Commerce De Bruxelles Et De L'ULB (EPFC (Bruxelles)

    Bruxelles 2014 - 2015 Dutch level B1

    Intensive Dutch classes, I acquired a B1 level.

  • Université Libre De Bruxelles (Bruxelles)

    Bruxelles 2011 - 2013 Master in Multilingual Communication

    Communication, Foreign Languages (English, Spanish and German) minor in Human Resources, Master thesis: "How corporate culture can improve organizational commitment in intercultural contexts".

  • Université Lille 3 Charles De Gaulle

    Villeneuve D'Ascq 2009 - 2010 1st year Master Intercultural relations and International Cooperation

  • Université Lille 3 Charles De Gaulle

    Villeneuve D'Ascq 2006 - 2009 Bachelors Degree Foreign Languages Applied to Business

    Multidisciplinary degree, languages studied: Spanish and English.
    Minor in geopolitics.
    One year abroad: Erasmus exchange program at Universidad Catolica San Antonio de Murcia (Spain)

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :