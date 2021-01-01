Retail
Romain LABBE
Romain LABBE
Boulogne-Billancourt
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ALTEN
- Ingénieur d'études
Boulogne-Billancourt
maintenant
2HEnergy
- Responsable qualification
SAINT PRIEST
2010 - maintenant
Rolls-Royce Civil Nuclear
- Responsable technique
Bracknell
2009 - 2010
Sagem Défense Sécurité
- Responsable qualification
2005 - 2009
Formations
Centre D'Etudes Suprérieures Des Techniques Industrielles ISMCM-CESTI
Saint Ouen
1996 - 2000
Matériaux
Réseau
Cécile LAPLANCHE
Céline HANN BOUCHET
Claire BONNET-PIRON
Claire DUPONCHEL
Fabrice BLOHORN
Loïc DAGNIAUX
Maxime GUERIN-FLEURY
Olivier WILS
Tristan PENSEL
Yannick LAPLUME
