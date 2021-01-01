Sidorov ALEXANDER

In 1994 I left the Ukraine for Antwerp, Belgium, the world’s diamond center. I worked in a private shop where I enjoyed the freedom to experiment and create exquisite high-end jewelry.

During the next six years I evolved even further special techniques .My formal education combined with rigorous self-study prepared me to develop my own creative setting methods executed at a level of practical perfection.

My methods of setting stones with absolute precision, remarkable speed and exceptional efficiency were in such demand that I started my own training program to teach them.

Today, teaching and helping others become a high level successful stone setter is my passion. The effect on students is life-altering, providing them with world-class bench skills they never dreamed possible.

This formal education combined with rigorous self-study prepared me to develop my own creative setting methods executed at a level of practical perfection.





Mes compétences :

Sertissage…

Professeur de sertissage

Atelier de sertissage