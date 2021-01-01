Simohamed MAMDOUH

10+ years of commercial experience (including P&L responsibility) in local (France) and global roles within highly competitive and complex pharma markets: recognized for my leadership, can-do attitude, strategic thinking and solution/result focus ; proven track record of successes and recognized best practices achieved in sales and marketing across multiple brands in oncology (lung, breast, colorectal, gastric, pancreatic cancers), hematology (acute myeloid leukemia, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, myelodysplastic syndromes), and immunology (rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis); strong expertise in launch/operational excellence, and ability to perform, drive and influence in matrix organizational structures with both cross-functional leadership and direct/indirect line management duties (sales and marketing leadership)