Menu

Simohamed MAMDOUH

  • Business Unit Director Oncology / Hematology
  • Servier
  • Business Unit Director Oncology / Hematology

Suresnes

En résumé

10+ years of commercial experience (including P&L responsibility) in local (France) and global roles within highly competitive and complex pharma markets: recognized for my leadership, can-do attitude, strategic thinking and solution/result focus ; proven track record of successes and recognized best practices achieved in sales and marketing across multiple brands in oncology (lung, breast, colorectal, gastric, pancreatic cancers), hematology (acute myeloid leukemia, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, myelodysplastic syndromes), and immunology (rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis); strong expertise in launch/operational excellence, and ability to perform, drive and influence in matrix organizational structures with both cross-functional leadership and direct/indirect line management duties (sales and marketing leadership)

Entreprises

  • Servier - Business Unit Director Oncology / Hematology

    Commercial | Suresnes (92150) 2021 - maintenant

  • Servier - First Line Sales Manager Oncology / Hematology - Lonsurf® mCRC & mGC, Onivyde® mPAC, Oncaspar® ALL

    Commercial | Suresnes 2019 - 2020 Med. reps. team management and development (training, coaching, learning), responsible for regional planning (strategy, objectives, actions/projects and budget planning/allocation), sales/operational dashboard set-up supporting monthly business reviews, cross-functional leadership for strategic key account management, COVID-19 crisis management, contribution to national strategic and operational decisions, territory action plan template optimization, national GI cancers support program set-up

  • Servier - Global Product Director - Lonsurf® mCRC & mGC

    Marketing | Suresnes 2017 - 2019 Global marketing team management and development, cross-functional leadership for brand planning, member of product governances bodies (commercial and clinical development), co-chair of alliance governance body (product strategy)

  • Servier -  Global Product Strategy Lead - Lonsurf® mCRC

    Marketing | Suresnes 2016 - 2017 Cross-functional leadership on brand planning, global programs and launch platforms (disease management, patient journey support, competitive intelligence, product campaigns), functional management

  • Boehringer Ingelheim - Senior Product Manager - Oncology & Immunology (princeps/biosimilars)

    Marketing | Paris Cedex 13 2014 - 2016 Princeps - Oncology (nintedanib: mNSCLC & mCRC ; volasertib: AML & MDS): pre-launch marketing strategy/activities including launch readiness follow-up, brand planning, franchise programs
    Biosimilars - Oncology & Immunology: country leader (European Leadership Team member) for business structure set-up (P&L, FTE planning, launch readiness, cross-functional pre-launch activities)

  • Roche - Medical Representative - Herceptin® IV/SC (mBC & mGC) & Neorecormon®

    Commercial | Boulogne-Billancourt 2012 - 2013 Promotion of established oncology products: Neorecormon® i.e. supportive care (EPO) & Herceptin® i.e. targeted therapy in breast / gastric cancers
    Pre-launch activities for Herceptin® subcutaneous formulation

  • Roche - Product Manager - Tarceva® mNSCLC

    Marketing | Boulogne-Billancourt 2009 - 2012 Marketing activities for 1 established indication, launch of 2 new indications, personalized medicine w/ molecular testing (biomarker), brand planning, segmentation & targeting, franchise projects

  • Roche - Assistant Product Manager - Tarceva® mNSCLC

    Marketing | Boulogne-Billancourt 2008 - 2008 Promotional campaign development, national workshops on side-effects management set-up, national sales meeting support, contribution to campaign testing (market research & field testing with med. reps.)

  • Ipsos - Market Research Manager

    Marketing | Paris 2007 - 2007 At Ipsos Healthcare department : full research management (fieldworks, analysis & study reports), national/international quantitative/qualitative studies for pharmaceutical companies & institutionals

  • BioAnaLab Ltd - Development Scientist

    Autre | Oxford, UK 2006 - 2006 At BioAnaLab Ltd: CRO (contract research organisation) located in the Oxford Science Park specialized in bioanalytical assays for the pharmaceutical industry and biotechnology companies
    Immunoassays development for the measurement of Monoclonal Antibody Therapies (Rituximab) and cytokines in human serum samples using ECL (electrogenerated chemiluminescence) and ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) technologies

  • CNRS - Research Scientist

    Autre | Sophia Antipolis 2005 - 2005 At the IPMC (Institut de Pharmacologie Moléculaire et Cellulaire), Neuropeptides laboratory: Microglia activation and recruitment after PrPres infection research activities, comprehension & characterization of the mechanisms involved in Prion neurodegenerative disease

Formations

  • HEC

    Jouy En Josas 2007 - 2009 Marketing
    Professional Thesis: Health Charities in Cancer

  • Polytech'Nice-Sophia

    Sophia Antipolis 2004 - 2007 Engineer's degree (Master's degree) in Pharmacology and Biotechnology

  • Université Nice Sophia Antipolis

    Nice 2001 - 2004 Bachelor’s Degree in Biochemistry

Réseau