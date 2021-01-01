Menu

Simon LAUVIN

  • Openclassrooms
  • Partnerships Specialist

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office
Business development
Advertising
Recrutement cadres
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • Openclassrooms - Partnerships Specialist

    Marketing | Paris 2021 - maintenant

  • Bluecoders.io - PHP Business Developer & Team Builder

    Commercial | Paris 2018 - maintenant Bluecoders est une start-up du recrutement tech fondée en 2016 par des développeurs pour des développeur(se)s.
    Je suis spécialisé sur le marché du PHP.

  • Canal+ - Chargé de Marketing Digital

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2017 - 2018

  • Publicis - Junior Account Executive

    Paris 2016 - 2017 6-month internship (gap year, 2nd half), Publicis Groupe, Paris

    Agency : Publicis 133 (Publicis Group's agency dedicated to premium and luxury brands)
    Accounts : DIM - Yves Saint Laurent

    Founded in 1926 in Paris, Publicis Groupe is the first French and world's third largest marketing, communication, and business transformation agency.
    In a world marked by increased convergence and consumer empowerment, Publicis Groupe accompanies clients through their business transformation, offering a full range of services and expertise across digital, technology, consulting, creative, corporate communications and public affairs, media strategy, planning and buying, healthcare communications and brand asset production.
    Headquartered in Paris, the group is present in 108 countries and employs more than 75,000 professionals.

  • Michael Page - Consultant Assistant

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2015 - 2016 6-month internship (gap year, 1st half), Michael Page, Brussels

    Specialized in the following areas: Procurement & Supply Chain / Engineering & Manufacturing

    Page Group is one of the world's leading professional recruitment consultancies, specializing in the placement of candidates in permanent contract, temporary and interim positions with clients around the world. The group has operations in the UK, Continental Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas.

    - More than 40 years of experience in specialized recruitment in various disciplines : middle and executive management
    - A group which has grown organically to employ more than 5000 people around the world.
    - 153 offices worldwide in over 35 countries
    - An international database, with more than 1 million candidates, which can be tapped for each position
    - "Top Employer" Belgium & Europe 2016

  • AccorHotels - Management Assistant

    Paris 2014 - 2014 2-month internship, Novotel Centre Gare (4*), Rennes

    AccorHotels is a French hotel group, part of the CAC 40 index, which operates in 94 countries.
    Headquartered in Paris, France, the group owns, operates and franchises 3,700 hotels on 5 continents representing several diverse brands, from budget and economy lodgings to luxurious accommodations in exotic locales.

    Born in 1967, Novotel is a 4-stars International midscale brand for business & leisure travelers, with hotels located in the heart of major international cities, business districts and tourist destinations.

  • LEAD Guide - Editor

    2013 - 2014 The LEAD Guide is one of SKEMA Business School’s 65 student organizations. It was created in 2007 by a group of students who wanted to present international tourists the most prestigious establishments of the French Riviera.

    http://www.lead-guide.com

Formations

  • Bilkent University (Ankara)

    Ankara 2015 - 2015 Master 1

    Erasmus exchange semester in Ankara
    1st private university of Turkey
    Best university of Turkey for Business Administration
    AACSB Accredited

    Master 1, 2nd semester (Spring 2015)
    - 100% taught in English

    Integrated Marketing Communications, Cross-Cultural Management, 20th Century World Politics, Management Science, Organizational Behavior

    15,1/20 - GPA : 3,4

  • SKEMA Business School (ESC Lille & CERAM)

    Sophia Antipolis Lille Paris 2013 - 2017 Master of Science, Project and Programme Management & Business Development

    Merger between ESC Lille & CERAM Sophia Antipolis
    - Programme Grande Ecole
    - AACSB & EQUIS accredited
    - 8th French business school and 25th best Master in Management worldwide according to the Financial Times (2015)

    MSc Project and Programme Management & Business Development

  • CPGE Lycée Saint Vincent La Providence

    Rennes 2011 - 2013 Bac +2

    2-year intensive preparation courses for competitive entrance exams to the top French business schools

    Mathematics, Geopolitics, Humanities

  • Lycée Victor Et Hélène Basch

    Rennes 2008 - 2011 Baccalauréat scientifique

