Simon LAUVIN

Bluecoders.io
- PHP Business Developer & Team Builder
Commercial | Paris2018 - maintenantBluecoders est une start-up du recrutement tech fondée en 2016 par des développeurs pour des développeur(se)s.
Je suis spécialisé sur le marché du PHP.
Canal+
- Chargé de Marketing Digital
Issy-les-Moulineaux2017 - 2018
Publicis
- Junior Account Executive
Paris2016 - 20176-month internship (gap year, 2nd half), Publicis Groupe, Paris
Agency : Publicis 133 (Publicis Group's agency dedicated to premium and luxury brands)
Accounts : DIM - Yves Saint Laurent
Founded in 1926 in Paris, Publicis Groupe is the first French and world's third largest marketing, communication, and business transformation agency.
In a world marked by increased convergence and consumer empowerment, Publicis Groupe accompanies clients through their business transformation, offering a full range of services and expertise across digital, technology, consulting, creative, corporate communications and public affairs, media strategy, planning and buying, healthcare communications and brand asset production.
Headquartered in Paris, the group is present in 108 countries and employs more than 75,000 professionals.
Specialized in the following areas: Procurement & Supply Chain / Engineering & Manufacturing
Page Group is one of the world's leading professional recruitment consultancies, specializing in the placement of candidates in permanent contract, temporary and interim positions with clients around the world.
- More than 40 years of experience in specialized recruitment in various disciplines : middle and executive management
- A group which has grown organically to employ more than 5000 people around the world.
- 153 offices worldwide in over 35 countries
- An international database, with more than 1 million candidates, which can be tapped for each position
- "Top Employer" Belgium & Europe 2016
AccorHotels
- Management Assistant
Paris2014 - 20142-month internship, Novotel Centre Gare (4*), Rennes
AccorHotels is a French hotel group, part of the CAC 40 index, which operates in 94 countries.
Headquartered in Paris, France, the group owns, operates and franchises 3,700 hotels on 5 continents representing several diverse brands, from budget and economy lodgings to luxurious accommodations in exotic locales.
Born in 1967, Novotel is a 4-stars International midscale brand for business & leisure travelers, with hotels located in the heart of major international cities, business districts and tourist destinations.
LEAD Guide
- Editor
2013 - 2014The LEAD Guide is one of SKEMA Business School’s 65 student organizations. It was created in 2007 by a group of students who wanted to present international tourists the most prestigious establishments of the French Riviera.
http://www.lead-guide.com
Formations
Bilkent University (Ankara)
Ankara2015 - 2015Master 1
Erasmus exchange semester in Ankara
1st private university of Turkey
Best university of Turkey for Business Administration
AACSB Accredited
Master 1, 2nd semester (Spring 2015)
- 100% taught in English
Integrated Marketing Communications, Cross-Cultural Management, 20th Century World Politics, Management Science, Organizational Behavior
Sophia Antipolis Lille Paris2013 - 2017Master of Science, Project and Programme Management & Business Development
Merger between ESC Lille & CERAM Sophia Antipolis
- Programme Grande Ecole
- AACSB & EQUIS accredited
- 8th French business school and 25th best Master in Management worldwide according to the Financial Times (2015)
MSc Project and Programme Management & Business Development