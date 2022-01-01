Menu

Solange LEPICIER

  • Sncf reseau
  • Adj Directeur Operation / Pole Maîtrise d’Ouvrage

LYON

  • Sncf reseau - Adj Directeur Operation / Pole Maîtrise d’Ouvrage

    Direction générale | 2018 - maintenant

  • Sncf - Acheteuse Fournitures Ferroviaire

    2016 - 2017 - Renouvellement contrat cadre nationaux
    - commande achat spot (400k€ a 6 millions €)
    - achat projet : 4 millions euros - contexte international (Corée du Sud)

  • Volkswagen - Chargée marketing

    Villers-Cotterets 2013 - 2013 Prospection client Accueil client - Identification des besoins du client - Merchandising – Mailing marketing direct - Phoning - Prise de RDV - Réalisation d’une base de données - Participation aux journées portes ouvertes lancement Golf 7

    Marketing Création de publicité - Promotion d’un pack auto-école – Promotion d’un pack agence immobilière – Création de visuel

  • Tour de France - Amaury Sport Organisation

    2012 - 2012 Caravane

  • TOUR DE FRANCE - Amaury Sport Organisation

    2011 - 2011 Caravane - TOUR DE FRANCE - juillet 2011

  • CO'INCIDENCE - Stagiaire ressources humaines

    ALBERTVILLE 2011 - 2011 Stagiaire en ressources humaines.
    Bilan de compétences, audit entreprise, suivi de personne dans le cadre de contrat de réinsertion.

  • Université Lyon III - Etudiante

    2010 - 2012 GACO - Gestion Administrative et commerciale -

    Marketing - Comptabilité - Logistique - Audiovisuelle - Communication - Droit - Commerce international - Gestion de logiciel administratif (Ciel comptabilité, Access, Powerpoint, Excel)

