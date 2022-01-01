Solange LEPICIER

-
Sncf reseau
- Adj Directeur Operation / Pole Maîtrise d’Ouvrage
Direction générale |
2018 - maintenant
-
Sncf
- Acheteuse Fournitures Ferroviaire
2016 - 2017
- Renouvellement contrat cadre nationaux
- commande achat spot (400k€ a 6 millions €)
- achat projet : 4 millions euros - contexte international (Corée du Sud)
-
Volkswagen
- Chargée marketing
Villers-Cotterets
2013 - 2013
Prospection client Accueil client - Identification des besoins du client - Merchandising – Mailing marketing direct - Phoning - Prise de RDV - Réalisation d’une base de données - Participation aux journées portes ouvertes lancement Golf 7
Marketing Création de publicité - Promotion d’un pack auto-école – Promotion d’un pack agence immobilière – Création de visuel
-
-
TOUR DE FRANCE - Amaury Sport Organisation
2011 - 2011
Caravane - TOUR DE FRANCE - juillet 2011
-
CO'INCIDENCE
- Stagiaire ressources humaines
ALBERTVILLE
2011 - 2011
Stagiaire en ressources humaines.
Bilan de compétences, audit entreprise, suivi de personne dans le cadre de contrat de réinsertion.
-
Université Lyon III
- Etudiante
2010 - 2012
GACO - Gestion Administrative et commerciale -
Marketing - Comptabilité - Logistique - Audiovisuelle - Communication - Droit - Commerce international - Gestion de logiciel administratif (Ciel comptabilité, Access, Powerpoint, Excel)