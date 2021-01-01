Retail
Solenn ROUBERTOU
Solenn ROUBERTOU
Boulogne Billancourt
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Davidson Consulting
- Ingénieure d'études Radio
Boulogne Billancourt
2014 - 2014
Orange Consulting
- Consultante stagiaire
Paris
2013 - 2013
Bouygues Telecom
- Stagiaire au pôle QoS de la région MED
Meudon
2011 - 2012
Dimensionnement radio 2G/3G
Formations
Chalmers University Of Technology (Göteborg)
Göteborg
2011 - 2011
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Télécommunications
Brest
2009 - 2014
Lycée Massena
Nice
2007 - 2009
MPSI / MP*
Centre International De Valbonne
Sophia Antipolis
2004 - 2007
Baccalauréat S mention Bien
Réseau
Ben Abdellah MARWA
Clément PERRIN
Jean-Yves ROUBERTOU
Loris CAZALON
Nizar SELMANI
Paul BOULARAN
Paul MICHEL
Philippe PIOVAN
Rémi KOENIG
