Solenne WELTIN

Dynamique, rigoureuse et autonome, le contexte international constitue un élément majeur de ma motivation!
Entreprises
AFRICASIE-DISTRIMARQ
- Export Area Manager
2006 - maintenantExport Area manager of 2 key areas: Nigeria / Indian Ocean
Responsible for the Nigerian Subsidiary - Management of 2 brand managers + 40 B/C + 2 makeup artists
• Manage all aspects of strategic & commercial business development including sales & marketing, margin & price alignment, P&L management, forecasts, budgets, annual & long-term planning
• Develop, maintain & cultivate strong business relationships with retailers and distribution partners
• Lead and implement sales strategy through dedicated marketing plan and implementation follow-up with all relevant local actors
• Financial analysis (Budget, ROI, forecasts, sell in, sell out…)
• Strong partnership with suppliers
• Implementation of each brand policy:
Fragrances : Procter & Gamble Prestige Product : Hugo Boss, Lacoste, Dolce & Gabbana, Bvlgari Parfums, Guerlain Coty Prestige, Lolita Lempicka, etc…
Cosmetics: Black UP, Payot, Guerlain
Luxury Accessories : St Dupont, Samsonite, Timex watches
• Advertising & Promotional actions:
Set up strategic animation with target, concept, and mktg mix definition through sales evolution monitoring and quanti/qualitative analysis of competition and market
CRABTREE & EVELYN Ltd,
- Responsable de zone France
2004 - 2006CA zone : 250 000 €
Prospection terrain, suivi et développement portefeuille clients, optimisation du chiffre d’affaires (augmentation de 7% CA 2005/2004), négociation emplacements, merchandising, formation vendeuses.
JEANNE ARTHES,
- Assistante Export
2003 - 2004Assistante Commerciale export : Zones Amérique Centrale et Europe Est
(CA: 5 millions €)
Prospection (PEE, CFCE, salons professionnels), mise en œuvre et contrôle de la stratégie commerciale (prix, produits, distribution, promotions et ventes locales). Suivi et optimisation du chiffre d’affaires réalisé. Gestion et suivi commandes (facturation, documents transports, suivi logistique, etc)
ULRIC DE VARENS
- COMMERCIAL EXPORT JUNIOR
Paris2002 - 2003Commerciale export junior : Zones Amérique Latine et Océanie (CA: 8 millions €)
Prospection (PEE, CFCE,…), suivi des agents importateurs-distributeurs, mise en œuvre et contrôle de la stratégie commerciale (prix, produits, distribution, promotions et ventes locales). Suivi et optimisation du chiffre d’affaires réalisé (augmentation du chiffre d’affaires de 2%)