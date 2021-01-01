Menu

Solenne WELTIN

En résumé

Dynamique, rigoureuse et autonome, le contexte international constitue un élément majeur de ma motivation!

Entreprises

  • AFRICASIE-DISTRIMARQ - Export Area Manager

    2006 - maintenant Export Area manager of 2 key areas: Nigeria / Indian Ocean
    Responsible for the Nigerian Subsidiary - Management of 2 brand managers + 40 B/C + 2 makeup artists

    • Manage all aspects of strategic & commercial business development including sales & marketing, margin & price alignment, P&L management, forecasts, budgets, annual & long-term planning
    • Develop, maintain & cultivate strong business relationships with retailers and distribution partners
    • Lead and implement sales strategy through dedicated marketing plan and implementation follow-up with all relevant local actors
    • Financial analysis (Budget, ROI, forecasts, sell in, sell out…)
    • Strong partnership with suppliers
    • Implementation of each brand policy:
    Fragrances : Procter & Gamble Prestige Product : Hugo Boss, Lacoste, Dolce & Gabbana, Bvlgari Parfums, Guerlain Coty Prestige, Lolita Lempicka, etc…
    Cosmetics: Black UP, Payot, Guerlain
    Luxury Accessories : St Dupont, Samsonite, Timex watches
    • Advertising & Promotional actions:
    Set up strategic animation with target, concept, and mktg mix definition through sales evolution monitoring and quanti/qualitative analysis of competition and market

  • CRABTREE & EVELYN Ltd, - Responsable de zone France

    2004 - 2006 CA zone : 250 000 €
    Prospection terrain, suivi et développement portefeuille clients, optimisation du chiffre d’affaires (augmentation de 7% CA 2005/2004), négociation emplacements, merchandising, formation vendeuses.

  • JEANNE ARTHES, - Assistante Export

    2003 - 2004 Assistante Commerciale export : Zones Amérique Centrale et Europe Est
    (CA: 5 millions €)
    Prospection (PEE, CFCE, salons professionnels), mise en œuvre et contrôle de la stratégie commerciale (prix, produits, distribution, promotions et ventes locales). Suivi et optimisation du chiffre d’affaires réalisé. Gestion et suivi commandes (facturation, documents transports, suivi logistique, etc)

  • ULRIC DE VARENS - COMMERCIAL EXPORT JUNIOR

    Paris 2002 - 2003 Commerciale export junior : Zones Amérique Latine et Océanie (CA: 8 millions €)
    Prospection (PEE, CFCE,…), suivi des agents importateurs-distributeurs, mise en œuvre et contrôle de la stratégie commerciale (prix, produits, distribution, promotions et ventes locales). Suivi et optimisation du chiffre d’affaires réalisé (augmentation du chiffre d’affaires de 2%)

