Menu

Solimane EL HASNAOUI

LEVALLOIS PERRET

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Input Sales Forces - Formateur régional (IDF)

    LEVALLOIS PERRET 2016 - maintenant Formation plénière / salon / event

  • Input Sales Forces - Chef de secteur (mandaté par Samsung)

    LEVALLOIS PERRET 2013 - 2016

  • CPM France - Chef de secteur (mandaté par Nokia)

    Issy les Moulineaux 2011 - 2013

  • Planète Saturn - Chef de rayon

    2011 - 2011

  • Groupe Optimark - Chef de secteur (mandaté par NRJ Mobile)

    Aix-en-Provence 2010 - 2010

  • The Carphone Warehouse Group - Vendeur

    London 2007 - 2009

  • SFD Entreprise - Vendeur

    2006 - 2007

  • CVL Telecom - Responsable d'équipe animation (Cegetel)

    2005 - 2006

  • D&P services - Animateur (Télé 2)

    2002 - 2004

Formations

  • Nokia "Academy"

    Several In Different Countries 2011 - 2011

  • Lycée En Foret (Montargis)

    Montargis 2000 - 2001
Annuaire des membres :