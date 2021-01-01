Solimane EL HASNAOUI

-
Input Sales Forces
- Formateur régional (IDF)
LEVALLOIS PERRET
2016 - maintenant
Formation plénière / salon / event
Input Sales Forces
- Chef de secteur (mandaté par Samsung)
LEVALLOIS PERRET
2013 - 2016
CPM France
- Chef de secteur (mandaté par Nokia)
Issy les Moulineaux
2011 - 2013
Planète Saturn
- Chef de rayon
2011 - 2011
Groupe Optimark
- Chef de secteur (mandaté par NRJ Mobile)
Aix-en-Provence
2010 - 2010
The Carphone Warehouse Group
- Vendeur
London
2007 - 2009
SFD Entreprise
- Vendeur
2006 - 2007
CVL Telecom
- Responsable d'équipe animation (Cegetel)
2005 - 2006
D&P services
- Animateur (Télé 2)
2002 - 2004