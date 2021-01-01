Retail
Soline DENIAU
Soline DENIAU
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Luxe et Cosmétique
- Directeur Logistique
2007 - maintenant
Luxe et Cosmétique
- Responsable Centre de distribution
2003 - 2006
Procter & Gamble
- Resp. Logistique, Resp. Packaging
Asnières-sur-Seine
1997 - 2002
Formations
Ecole Centrale Centrale Paris / ECP
Chatenay Malabry
1994 - 1997
Réseau
Eric EGIZIANO
Frédéric FAURE
Géraud PELLAT DE VILLEDON
Grégoire CORBY
Helene FICHET
Jean Jacques LAVILLE
Maud LE CROM
Stephanie PROST BOUQUET
