Solomen OLUWA

Caen

En résumé

❋ Published peer-reviewed scientific articles
❋ Obtained research experience in a variety of industrial and academic environments including food and agronomy research, pharmaceuticals, and organic materials
❋ Synthesized, extracted and structural characterized (analytical chemistry) a wide range of organic molecules (polymer, carbohydrates, proteins…) for use in industrial applications frameworks
❋ Discovered and patented novel exopolymeric substances (EPS) from two Cryptococcus yeast species with potential industrial and ecological applications
❋ Developed program and process in the quality management system in order to meet production standards and requirements
❋ Served on boards and committees to ensure that the needs of fellow graduate students were met

Mes compétences :
Communications: Veille bibliographique, Conférence
Oenologie: Fermentations, Analyses de composants d
Logiciels: Microsoft Office, Zotero, Endnote, Scif
Contrôle et Assurance Qualité des agro-ressources,
Isolement et polymérisation ADN, mutagenèse dirigé
Relation Structure/Fonctions de biopolymères : pou
Caractérisation Structures moléculaires de biopoly
Synthèse organique de biopolymères (modification d

Entreprises

  • Université De Caen Basse-normandie - Post Doc

    Caen 2016 - maintenant Biotechnology, Chemistry of Biopolymers
    Ecology and genomics of microbial communities
    Taught students the methods of analysis, and designed research project on exopolysaccharides analyse

  • UNIVERSITE DE REIMS CHAMPAGNE-ARDENNE - Encadrement et Monitorat d’étudiants en stage

    Reims 2014 - 2015 Fournir un encadrement pédagogique
    Aide et encadrement aux manipulations de paillasse en laboratoire (Travaux Pratique, et Dirigés)
    Encadrement à la rédaction de compte-rendu et mémoires de stage

  • Université Reims Champagne Ardenne - INGENIEUR R&D

    Reims 2013 - 2015 Caractérisation structurale des polysaccharides extracellulaires de levures indigènes du raisin :
    Etude des propriétés fonctionnelles : Implication dans les propriétés moussantes des vins
    Valorisation des potentialités fonctionnelles de biopolymères naturels pour applications industrielles

  • Laboratoire National Santé Publique (LNSP) / Conseil régional d’Abidjan - Ingénieur R&D en Microbiologie et Biologie moléculaire

    2010 - 2010 Projet d’étude de l’impact des habitudes alimentaires des populations sur les Risques de malnutrition et maladies liées au taux d’index glycémique.

  • Laboratoire National de la Sante Publique (LNSP) / Université Nangui Abrogoua - Assistant de recherche en Microbiologie et Biologie moléculaire

    2009 - 2009 Stage de DEA en Microbiologie et Biologie moléculaire,
    Fermentation des tubercules de Manihot esculenta Crantz, analyses physico-chimiques, cinétique de croissance et identification microbienne (bactéries, levures, et moisissures)
    Résultats : Mise en œuvre de levain (ferment) et production de starters microbiens constitués de microorganismes d’intérêt fermentaire

  • Laboratoire de Biotechnologies et Microbiologie Alimentaire, Université Nangui Abrogoua - Assistant de recherche en Microbiologie-Agroalimentaire

    2007 - 2007 Stage de Maitrise en Microbiologie-Agroalimentaire
    Projet de recherche sur le manuportage microbien en restauration collective et démarches correctives de bonnes pratiques d’hygiène.
    Résultats : Identifier le risque microbien et de mettre en place des démarches correctives telle que la méthode HACCP, démarche d’assurance qualité dans le cadre des référentiels ISO, IFS, BRC

Formations

  • Université Reims Champagne Ardenne

    Reims 2013 - 2015 Doctorat

    Synthèse organique de biopolymères (modification de fonctions chimiques)
    Caractérisation Structures moléculaires de biopolymères: Purification et identification (SEC, IEX, HPLC, LC/MS, GC/MS, HPSEC), Spectroscopie (RMN, FTIR), Spectrométrie de masse (MALDI-TOF/MS), Fractionnement, séparation (SDS-PAGE 1D et 2D).
    Relation Structure/Fonctions de biopolymères : pouvoir moussant et adsorption interfa

  • Université De Bourgogne

    Dijon 2011 - 2012 Master 2 Pro

    Master 2 Pro en Aliments Microbiologie Assurance Qualité (AMAQ),
    option Contrôle Qualité des Aliments et des Matières Premières (CQAMP), agro-ressources et bioproduits médicaux

  • Université Nangui Abrogoua (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2007 - 2009 DEA

    DEA Sciences et Technologies, option Microbiologie et Biologie Moléculaire
    Fermentation des tubercules de manioc (Manihot esculenta Crantz) : impact variétal et fermentaire sur les caractéristiques biochimiques et microbiologiques des levains d’Attiéké

  • Université Nangui Abrogoua (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2006 - 2007 Maîtrise

    Maitrise Sciences agronomiques, option Microbiologie et Biologie Moléculaire,
    Identification de la flore microbienne des mains des acteurs restauration collective d’un restaurant de la place et mise en place de planning et procédures de bonnes pratiques d’hygiène

