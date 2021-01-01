Solomen OLUWA

❋ Published peer-reviewed scientific articles

❋ Obtained research experience in a variety of industrial and academic environments including food and agronomy research, pharmaceuticals, and organic materials

❋ Synthesized, extracted and structural characterized (analytical chemistry) a wide range of organic molecules (polymer, carbohydrates, proteins…) for use in industrial applications frameworks

❋ Discovered and patented novel exopolymeric substances (EPS) from two Cryptococcus yeast species with potential industrial and ecological applications

❋ Developed program and process in the quality management system in order to meet production standards and requirements

❋ Served on boards and committees to ensure that the needs of fellow graduate students were met



Mes compétences :

Communications: Veille bibliographique, Conférence

Oenologie: Fermentations, Analyses de composants d

Logiciels: Microsoft Office, Zotero, Endnote, Scif

Contrôle et Assurance Qualité des agro-ressources,

Isolement et polymérisation ADN, mutagenèse dirigé

Relation Structure/Fonctions de biopolymères : pou

Caractérisation Structures moléculaires de biopoly

Synthèse organique de biopolymères (modification d