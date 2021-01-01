Retail
Sonia BALLET
CLAMART
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Entreprises
Mondelēz International
- Chef de secteur
CLAMART
2011 - maintenant
Beiersdorf
- Chef de secteur
PARIS
2010 - 2011
Auchan
- Manager de categories
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
2009 - 2010
Contrat d'alternance en épicerie sucrée.
Formations
IAE
Lille
2007 - 2010
Master en sciences de gestion
