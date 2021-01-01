Menu

Sonia BALLET

CLAMART

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • Mondelēz International - Chef de secteur

    CLAMART 2011 - maintenant

  • Beiersdorf - Chef de secteur

    PARIS 2010 - 2011

  • Auchan - Manager de categories

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2009 - 2010 Contrat d'alternance en épicerie sucrée.

Formations

  • IAE

    Lille 2007 - 2010 Master en sciences de gestion

