Sonia Barraco

Disneyland Paris
- Coordinatrice marketing
Chessy
2015 - maintenant
Disneyland Paris
- Marketing coordinator
Chessy
2015 - maintenant
Disneyland Paris
- Buyer assistant
Chessy
2014 - 2015
Participate in negotiations with buyers, suppliers monitoring, validation and transmission bids.
Siplec (Leclerc)
- Chargée d'achats
2014 - maintenant
Siplec (Leclerc)
- Product Manager
2014 - 2014
Follow-up and launch of private label brands in development; preparation book sourcing and monitoring suppliers. Organization of trade fairs.
World Class Vacations
- Independent broker for Marriott Vacation International
2013 - maintenant
Marketing International Executive
World Class International LTD
- Independent Broker
2013 - 2014
World Class International LTD - Independent Broker to Marriott Vacation Club International
Sales & Marketing Executive and Community Manager
B2C marketing including cold calling, leads generation, getting qualified appointments with the key decision makers. Maintain accurate and up to date records in prospects/clients management system. In charge of the Spanish-speaking market and the Middle East.
Disneyland Paris
- Debt Collector
Chessy
2011 - 2013
account receivable
Management of international customers accounts (Italy, Spain, Portugal, Russia, Poland and Middle East), restart customers in arrears, collect unpaid customer, queries management, make a follow-up procedure with bailiffs, negotiating payment terms.
Disneyland Paris
- Agent de Recouvrement
Chessy
2010 - maintenant
Gestion de la comptabilité clients à l’international (Italie, Espagne, Portugal, Russie et Pologne), gestion des litiges, négociations des délais de paiements, recouvrement des créances.
Disneyland Paris
- Conseillère clientèle
Chessy
2001 - 2010
Accueil, conseil et vente de séjours (transport, hébergement, spectacles, excursions) à une clientèle internationale de particuliers et de professionnels (agences de voyages, tour opérateurs)
dans le respect des standards de qualité et des procédures spécifiques aux différents pays.
Gestion des dossiers administratifs : réservations, paiements, négociations, gestion des litiges.
Disneyland Paris
- Sales Executive
Chessy
2001 - 2010
Accommodate individual clients or professionals by telephone. Book travel packages including hotels (Disney, associated and partners hotels), transport (flight, train, car rental, ferries, Eurotunnel, hotel's transfers), shows, surrounding area visits, extras and take payment. Quick problem solving.
Ensure a Disney standard quality respecting the rules, applying the techniques and procedures defined in the customer relationship for the Italian, French, English, Spanish and International market.
Training of new staff.
Confirm reservations received by mail and fax, outbound calls when necessary.
Make Visa applications when necessary. Deal with European tour operators.
FERRERO SpA
- Commerciale
MONT-SAINT-AIGNAN
2001 - 2001
Vente et promotion des produits chocolatiers en B2B.
Visites clients, propositions des promotions et de totems publicitaires. Fidélisation de la clientèle et propositions de challenges.
McDonald's Corporation
- Manager
guyancourt
2000 - 2001
Management d’équipe
Gestion des stocks, commandes, supervision de la maintenance et des règles d’hygiène et de sécurité.
McDonald - Pisa
- Team Manager
2000 - 2001
Operational management: organizing stock and equipment, ordering supplies, and overseeing building maintenance, cleanliness and security.
People management: recruiting new staff, training and developing existing staff, motivating and encouraging staff to achieve targets, coordinating staff scheduling.
Preparing reports and other performance analysis documentation;
Reporting to and attending regular meetings with area managers or head office representatives.
Ferrero SPA
- Sales Executive
MONT-SAINT-AIGNAN
2000 - 2000
Trade Marketing: B2B cold calling, leads generation, getting qualified appointments with the key decision makers.
Maintain accurate and up to date records in prospects/clients management system.
Clients meeting.
Sonia Barraco
31, rue de la Clé des Champs
77700 Magny-le-Hongre (FR)
+33 (0)6 82 29 61 17
soniagaiabarraco@gmail.com
Combined srl
- Commerciale et Comptable Trilingue
1999 - 1999