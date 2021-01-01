Sonia Barraco

I have studied at the University of Foreign Languages and Cultures of Pisa (Italy).

I have improved my knowledge of French, Spanish and Russian living and studying in the respective Countries.

Thanks to regular journeys abroad, I had the opportunity to develop a personal widely international culture , improving also my flexibility and my capacity to get used to change.



After my Master, I have joined Disneyland Paris in France and had the opportunity to work at the Call Center as sales agent and customer relations. Then I was proposed to join the Recovery team in the Accounting Area for dealing with the international Agencies.



Today I am looking for new opportunities in the international sales & marketing area and therefore I took the initiative to go back to the University.

I join the International Business School ESCI of Lognes (France) to have an expertise in international marketing.

(Commercial training framework able to define a strategy to promote products / services of the company, to participate in a commercial negotiation, organizing and supervising commercial transactions induced in an international and multicultural context).



Mes compétences :

Account manager

B2C

B2B marketing

International sales

web marketing

negotiation

quickly learning

multilingual

reglementation douanière

commerce international

clients management

problem solving

building maintenance

SAP SRM

SAP OFFICE

SAP

People management

Order Processing

Operational management

Ferries

Accounts Receivable