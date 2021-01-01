Menu

Sonia BARRACO

Chessy

I have studied at the University of Foreign Languages and Cultures of Pisa (Italy).
I have improved my knowledge of French, Spanish and Russian living and studying in the respective Countries.
Thanks to regular journeys abroad, I had the opportunity to develop a personal widely international culture , improving also my flexibility and my capacity to get used to change.

After my Master, I have joined Disneyland Paris in France and had the opportunity to work at the Call Center as sales agent and customer relations. Then I was proposed to join the Recovery team in the Accounting Area for dealing with the international Agencies.

Today I am looking for new opportunities in the international sales & marketing area and therefore I took the initiative to go back to the University.
I join the International Business School ESCI of Lognes (France) to have an expertise in international marketing.
(Commercial training framework able to define a strategy to promote products / services of the company, to participate in a commercial negotiation, organizing and supervising commercial transactions induced in an international and multicultural context).

Mes compétences :
Account manager
B2C
B2B marketing
International sales
web marketing
negotiation
quickly learning
multilingual
reglementation douanière
commerce international
clients management
problem solving
building maintenance
SAP SRM
SAP OFFICE
SAP
People management
Order Processing
Operational management
Ferries
Accounts Receivable

  • Disneyland Paris - Coordinatrice marketing

    Chessy 2015 - maintenant

  • Disneyland Paris - Buyer assistant

    Chessy 2014 - 2015 Participate in negotiations with buyers, suppliers monitoring, validation and transmission bids.

  • Disneyland Paris - Debt Collector

    Chessy 2011 - 2013 account receivable
    Management of international customers accounts (Italy, Spain, Portugal, Russia, Poland and Middle East), restart customers in arrears, collect unpaid customer, queries management, make a follow-up procedure with bailiffs, negotiating payment terms.

  • FERRERO SpA - Commerciale

    MONT-SAINT-AIGNAN 2001 - 2001 Vente et promotion des produits chocolatiers en B2B.
    Visites clients, propositions des promotions et de totems publicitaires. Fidélisation de la clientèle et propositions de challenges.

  • Combined srl - Commerciale et Comptable Trilingue

    1999 - 1999

  • ESCI - Ecole Supérieure De Commerce International

    Lognes 2013 - maintenant Négociateur des affaires internationales

  • University Of Moscow

    Moscou 1999 - 1999

  • Universitat De Barcelona

    Barcelona 1998 - 1999

  • Università Degli Studi Di PISA (Pisa)

    Pisa 1995 - 2000 Laurea in Lingue e Letterature Straniere

    Facoltà di Lingue e Letterature Straniere - specialista di Francese, Spagnolo e Russo

  • Instituto Tecnico Commerciale Marco Lenio Flacco (Brindisi)

    Brindisi 1987 - 1992 Accounting
    Brindisi, Italie

