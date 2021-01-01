Menu

Sonia BECHET EP DANIZET

Paris

En résumé

As a Business Partner Manager within Booking.com, I make sure Booking.com roadmap and innovations match priorities of my partners so that we drive business together for our connected properties
Focus on quality of the connection, innovative behaviour, technical Specs explanations (OTA, Json) and quaterly business reviews with my partners Availpro, ReservIT, Homerez and Hotel Optimiser.

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Management opérationnel
Coaching d'équipe
Coaching individuel
Aide au recrutement
Commercialisation des produits techniques
Stratégie commerciale
Support technique
XML

Entreprises

  • Booking.com - Connectivity Partner Business Manager

    Paris 2016 - maintenant I'm responsible for empowering the business of Booking.com connected properties via Booking.com connectivity partners (PMS, channel managers). Main task is to drive business with my connectivity partners Availpro, ReservIT, Hotel Optimiser and Homerez. I continuously evaluate if the specific programme requirements are contributing to Booking.com overall business objectives and lead the change if new ones are necessary.

    To realise a commercial impact, I initiate and execute commercial campaigns, and guide our product marketing managers in going to the market with their products. I work closely together with Hotels department on supporting and improving the business coming from hotels that work with one of our connectivity partners. Next to that, I should liaise with regional business management, product marketing, and engineering teams to stay on top of industry trends and devise enhancements in Booking.com's products and the programme.

    Understanding of Booking.com Apis, XML, engineering wording, OTA or Json languages are also part of my job, to make sure my partners understand value of our products and I can help them implement our innovations.

  • Booking.com - Operations Team Leader

    Paris 2011 - 2015 As a team leader, I oversee my team members schedules effectively, to ensure that requested tasks are completed in accordance with business priorities/needs and quality standards.

    I've managed teams from 5 to 20 people, done quaterly performance reviews, I've set KPIs and targets and done annual score reviews amongst my peers.

    Prioritize and manage the workload distribution amongst the team, focusing on individuals strengths and encourage high levels of performance is also essential, as well as the set up and continuous improvement of the operational processes and procedures.

    The knowledge of the Intranet and Extranet, combined with the experience within the company, allow me to perform regular quality checks, report operational/technical errors, implement trainings on new procedures and ongoing support and coaching when required.

    Following competences are required for this position :

    · Excellent knowledge of and experience in Booking.com operations;

    · People management experience;

    · Ability to give constructive feedback;

    · Good communicative and analytical skills;

    · Commercial awareness and result driven;

    · Fluent in English and French;

    · Well-organized, hands-on mentality, multitasking;

    · Proactive, enthusiastic and motivating leader;

    · Target oriented.

  • Booking.com - Junior Account Manager - Bourgogne Auvergne Rhône-Alpes area

    Paris 2010 - 2011 In collaboration with the an Account Manager, I had to develop and manage our portfolio, to maximize revenues and meet the demands of our visitors on Booking.com, and assist our hotels partners as well. Secure more partners and optimize the current partnerships was my daily work. To achieve those goals, I was preparing market visits, calling potential new partners, monitoring the performance of existing parners with the range of available tools I had.
    I was in charge of micro cities in many departments (01, 03, 26, 42, 43, 74), with Vichy, Saint-Etienne and Evian les Bains as main cities.

  • Booking.com - Hotels Coordinator

    Paris 2009 - 2010 As a Hotel Coordinator I was responsible for hotel websites, training and coaching hotels and various operational tasks.

    My main asks were:

    * Contact person for hotels to turn to with questions when the Account managers Hotels are out of the office;
    * Responsible for the coordination and production of new hotel websites;
    * Responsible for the delivery of correct hotel information and pictures of newly registered hotels;
    * Training of new hotels using Booking.com Extranet, rates & availability system;
    * Enter the rates, availability, promotions in the system for hotels;
    * Check hotel websites and amendment of rates, availability, specials, promotions;
    * Assist with acquisition of possible new hotels;
    * Follow up of mailings, information to hotel by telephone;
    * Follow up of IT/administrative related tasks;
    * Periodically check up of hotels;
    * Answer e-mails of hotels;
    * Check competition in the local country;
    * Take care of good contacts with hotels in order to secure up to date information

  • Booking.com - Translator

    Paris 2008 - 2009 As a Translator, I was in charge of the translation of all hotels and room descriptions from English into French.
    I was part of a team of about 20 translators.

  • Newsmanagers - Traductrice - Rédactrice

    2007 - 2008

Formations

  • Université Paris 3 Sorbonne Nouvelle ESIT

    Paris 2005 - 2008 Sciences du langage, spécialité traduction éditoriale, économique et technique

    Master de traduction éditoriale, économique et technique obtenu mention BIEN
    Mémoire de Master sur le thème : Les gestes du rugby, tactique, technique et stratégie.

  • Lycée de Sèvres

    Sevres 2004 - 2005 Khûbe - Option Allemand

    Sous-admissible à l'Ecole Normale Supérieure

  • Lycée Chaptal

    Paris 2003 - 2004 Khâgne - Option Lettres

  • Lycée Camille Jullian

    Bordeaux 2002 - 2003 Hypokhâgne ENS Lettres Sup

