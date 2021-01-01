Sonia BECHET EP DANIZET

As a Business Partner Manager within Booking.com, I make sure Booking.com roadmap and innovations match priorities of my partners so that we drive business together for our connected properties

Focus on quality of the connection, innovative behaviour, technical Specs explanations (OTA, Json) and quaterly business reviews with my partners Availpro, ReservIT, Homerez and Hotel Optimiser.



Mes compétences :

Gestion de projet

Management opérationnel

Coaching d'équipe

Coaching individuel

Aide au recrutement

Commercialisation des produits techniques

Stratégie commerciale

Support technique

XML