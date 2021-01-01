Sonia BECHET EP DANIZET

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Rambouillet
As a Business Partner Manager within Booking.com, I make sure Booking.com roadmap and innovations match priorities of my partners so that we drive business together for our connected properties
Focus on quality of the connection, innovative behaviour, technical Specs explanations (OTA, Json) and quaterly business reviews with my partners Availpro, ReservIT, Homerez and Hotel Optimiser.
Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Management opérationnel
Coaching d'équipe
Coaching individuel
Aide au recrutement
Commercialisation des produits techniques
Stratégie commerciale
Support technique
XML