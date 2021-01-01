Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sonia BECKER MONTANES
Ajouter
Sonia BECKER MONTANES
Puteaux
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SGD
- Responsable grands comptes
Puteaux
2012 - 2016
Formations
Université PARIS VI
Paris
2004 - 2005
Réseau
Antoine ROUBEROL
Benjamin DOUTEAU
Christelle PETROSSI
François GALLIC
Guislaine GALL (JUGUET)
Isabelle VIRET
Jean CLAIRAMBAULT
Laurène CHAMPALLE
Nicolas SERVANT
Valentine AQUILINA