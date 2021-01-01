Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sonia BEN BRIK
Ajouter
Sonia BEN BRIK
PUTEAUX
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Aix-en-Provence
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Euro RSCG 360
- Chargée de projets
PUTEAUX
2007 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce
Marseille
2003 - 2007
Marketing et Communication
Réseau
Aline CHAPELLIER
Augustin DREYFUS
Clemence CESSIECQ
Davina GARIBOLI
Gaëlle KERGROHENN
Jérémy BÉNISVY
Jonas MONNIER
Julie PUISSANT
Nathalie CICCIONE
Sissi LEROI
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z