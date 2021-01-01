Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sonia BEN CHEIKH
Ajouter
Sonia BEN CHEIKH
TUNIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
STRATEGE
- Consultante - Responsable département Mise à Niveau
maintenant
Formations
Institut Des Hautes Etudes Commerciales (Carthage)
Carthage
maintenant
Institut Des Hautes Etudes Commerciales (Carthage)
Carthage
2001 - 2005
FINANCES
Réseau
Bassem AMOURI
Fayçal BITAT
Fethi FERJANI
Haifa BEN SABER
Hakim BELHADJ HASSEN
Haythem BAHRI
Jihene BOUNA
Med Amokrane ZAFOUR
Mohamed DRIDI
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z