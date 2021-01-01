Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sonia BEN MAAMAR
Ajouter
Sonia BEN MAAMAR
AMIENS
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Amiens
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Européan event
- Responsable d'équipe
2010 - maintenant
Formations
CNAM Picardie MASTER 1 Ressources Humaines
Amiens
2012 - 2012
R-RH
master 1
Université De Picardie - Jules Verne
Amiens
2009 - 2012
Licence
Réseau
Agnès DRANE
Evelyne DUCROT
Exclusive RH
Madeline FRISON
Marie MORCEL
Olivier BERTHE
Olivier CLAUX
Pascal CHAMPENOIS
Sarah IBANEZ
William BOUZERARD
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z