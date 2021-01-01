Sonia BESNIER

SENIOR JOBSEEKERS please CONTACT ME... IF YOU hold an university *DEGREE, you are geographically **MOBILE and you speak ***ARABIC and ENGLISH



FREELANCE Global EXECUTIVE RESEARCHER -International RECRUITMENT CONSULTANT

Best LIFE RECRUIMENT Services / 2011 – Today (EXECUTIVE and SENIOR roles)

SOURCING : LIFE Sciences-PHARMA -Biotechnology-Healthcare-Medical Device etc.

*Targeting and Direct Approach - France & International

**In parallel with my teaching activity, I have been working as a FREELANCE RECRUITMENT COACH for job candidates and as a Researcher in LIFE SCIENCES.

***I have worked for EUROMEDICA International London-Paris and continue to collaborate with PEOPLE IN HEALTH.

(ENGLISH - FRENCH - working knowledge of SPANISH)