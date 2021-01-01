Retail
Sonia BOUCHEX BELLOMIE
Sonia BOUCHEX BELLOMIE
ANNECY
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Annecy
Entreprises
SO SUBTIL
- Gérante
maintenant
Réseau International de Coachs en Image RICI
- Coordinatrice RICI France
2010 - maintenant
Formations
IDRI (Institut De Relooking International)
Puteaux
2008 - 2008
ICSV Institut Des Cadres Superieurs De La Vente
Annecy Le Vieux
1999 - 2001
Tetras DUT TCM
Annecy Le Vieux
1996 - 1998
Bertrand MANGANO
Christophe CHESNAUD
Eric BOUVIER
Fabrice BOUCHEX
Isabelle DEFEVERE
Laurence GUÉNON
Lucie GOMEZ
Nabiha BEN MABROUK
Place DES COACHS.COM
