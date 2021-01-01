Menu

Sonia CALVO ALVAREZ

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Excel
SAP
AutoCAD
Fortran
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Project
Tekla
Microsoft Access

Entreprises

  • Belgatech Engineering Services. Bruxelles - Project Leader - Calculations

    2014 - maintenant Client: Elia- Belgium´s electricity transmission system operator.
     Calculating the new high-power electrical transmission towers; using computers and computer-aided design (CAD) technology for simulation purposes.
     Examining the towers at risk of collapse and advising how to improve their structural integrity, such as recommending removal or repair of defective parts or rebuilding the entire tower.
     Liaising with construction contractors to ensure that newly erected towers are structurally sound.
     Liaising with other designers, to agree on safe designs.
     Making drawings, specifications and computer models of structures for towers contractors.

  • EMESA. GROUPE ISOLUX CORSAN - Ingénieur de travaux

    2012 - 2014 Chantier : « Philharmonie de Paris » Client : BOUYGUES BÂTIMENT FRANCE.

    Fabrication et montage des structures métalliques des balcons et toiture de la salle principale et de l'écran extérieur.

    Responsabilités :

    -Définir les principes d'exécution et modes opératoires. Logiciel : Autocad.

    -Réalisation de dessins et calculs structurels de structures auxiliaires au montage primaire (appuis et sous-étaiement). Logiciel : SAP.

    -Définir le planning d'exécution et les phases provisoires de chantier.

    -Définir les moyens de levage et l'installation du chantier.

    -Attribuer les moyens techniques, humains et temporels suffisants au chantier.

    -Qualité des travaux effectués.

    -Respect des délais et du budget.

    -Réunions de coordination hebdomadaires avec le client (validation de documents techniques, modes opératoires, explication des travaux...).

    -Coordination de sous-traitants.

    -Reporting.

  • PREMONOR S.A. - Field Piping Engineer.

    2010 - 2012 In terms of the day to day role, management ISOs drawings and material take off (MTO), welding process WPQs and WPSs, hydro and pneumatic circuit test design.
    A good knowledge of related international codes and standards (API, ISO, ASME).

    Projects:
     Compressor Station Chinchilla. ENAGÁS.
     Underground LNG Storage in Yela. ENAGÁS.
     Maintenance lines. Repsol's A Coruña Refinery.

    Attention to detail/quality assurance and ensure all standards are met through operations and continuously seek improvements.
    Work and coordinate with the customer, internal departments and sub-contractors. Experienced in the field management, piping engineering and supervision.
    Competent in planning, progress monitoring, forecasting and reporting.
    Familiar with and competent in commercial, contractual and administrative aspects of engineering.

  • COPASA S.A. - Ingénieur Génie Civil,Stagiaire

    2009 - 2009 Stagiaire rattachée au chef du chantier.
    Chantier: Viaduc sur la mer (Galice- Espagne).

  • CARTOLAB - Ingénieur Génie Civil, Stagiaire.

    2007 - 2009 Analyse et mise à jour de données géo-spatiales sur des logiciels SIG.

Formations

  • UNED - Universidad Nacional De Educación A Distancia (Madrid)

    Madrid 2010 - 2013 Expert en Ingénierie Ferroviaire, UNED (Espagne).

    Note: 9,5/10

  • Universidade Da Coruña

    A Coruña 2002 - 2010 Ingénieur Génie Civil,

    2010 Bachelor of Science with Honours in Civil Engineering, University of Abertay Dundee (Le Royaume-Uni).

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :