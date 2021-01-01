Sonia CALVO ALVAREZ

2014 - maintenantClient: Elia- Belgium´s electricity transmission system operator.
Calculating the new high-power electrical transmission towers; using computers and computer-aided design (CAD) technology for simulation purposes.
Examining the towers at risk of collapse and advising how to improve their structural integrity, such as recommending removal or repair of defective parts or rebuilding the entire tower.
Liaising with construction contractors to ensure that newly erected towers are structurally sound.
Liaising with other designers, to agree on safe designs.
Making drawings, specifications and computer models of structures for towers contractors.
EMESA. GROUPE ISOLUX CORSAN
- Ingénieur de travaux
2012 - 2014Chantier : « Philharmonie de Paris » Client : BOUYGUES BÂTIMENT FRANCE.
Fabrication et montage des structures métalliques des balcons et toiture de la salle principale et de l'écran extérieur.
Responsabilités :
-Définir les principes d'exécution et modes opératoires. Logiciel : Autocad.
-Réalisation de dessins et calculs structurels de structures auxiliaires au montage primaire (appuis et sous-étaiement). Logiciel : SAP.
-Définir le planning d'exécution et les phases provisoires de chantier.
-Définir les moyens de levage et l'installation du chantier.
-Attribuer les moyens techniques, humains et temporels suffisants au chantier.
-Qualité des travaux effectués.
-Respect des délais et du budget.
-Réunions de coordination hebdomadaires avec le client (validation de documents techniques, modes opératoires, explication des travaux...).
-Coordination de sous-traitants.
-Reporting.
PREMONOR S.A.
- Field Piping Engineer.
2010 - 2012In terms of the day to day role, management ISOs drawings and material take off (MTO), welding process WPQs and WPSs, hydro and pneumatic circuit test design.
A good knowledge of related international codes and standards (API, ISO, ASME).
Projects:
Compressor Station Chinchilla. ENAGÁS.
Underground LNG Storage in Yela. ENAGÁS.
Maintenance lines. Repsol's A Coruña Refinery.
Attention to detail/quality assurance and ensure all standards are met through operations and continuously seek improvements.
Work and coordinate with the customer, internal departments and sub-contractors. Experienced in the field management, piping engineering and supervision.
Competent in planning, progress monitoring, forecasting and reporting.
Familiar with and competent in commercial, contractual and administrative aspects of engineering.
COPASA S.A.
- Ingénieur Génie Civil,Stagiaire
2009 - 2009Stagiaire rattachée au chef du chantier.
Chantier: Viaduc sur la mer (Galice- Espagne).
CARTOLAB
- Ingénieur Génie Civil, Stagiaire.
2007 - 2009Analyse et mise à jour de données géo-spatiales sur des logiciels SIG.
Formations
UNED - Universidad Nacional De Educación A Distancia (Madrid)
Madrid2010 - 2013Expert en Ingénierie Ferroviaire, UNED (Espagne).