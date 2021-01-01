Retail
Sonia CINAULT
Sonia CINAULT
ALENCON
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CONSTRUCTIONS Robert BROUCA
- Teleprospectrice
2013 - maintenant
Prise de rendez - vous pour les commerciaux
PREVADIES
- TELECONSEILLERE
2011 - 2011
EUROCRM
- TELECONSEILLERE
Levallois-Perret
2011 - maintenant
SOCOREN
- RESPONSABLE TELEPROSPECTRICES
2000 - 2009
Formations
Lycée Marechal Leclerc
Alencon
2011 - 2011
PRE QUALIFICATION AUX METIERS DES SERVICES A LA PERSONNE
Lycée Marechal Leclerc
Alencon
1994 - 1995
BEP CAS
Réseau
David BESLIN
Farid AKKI
Nédim KUC
Nicolas ROUSSEL
Philippe HOUCHE
Stephanie HEBERT GUENIER
Thibaut-Marc CAPLAIN
Valentine KIM
