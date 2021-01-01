Menu

Sonia CLAUS

LILLE

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lille

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • ALTRAN - Nord - Chargée de recrutement

    2014 - maintenant

Formations

  • BTS ASSISTANTE DE MANAGER (Roubaix)

    Roubaix 2014 - maintenant

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :