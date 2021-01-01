Menu

Sonia DJEBALI

TUNIS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Ichetna Ahla - Psychologue spécialisée en Neuropsychologie

    2016 - maintenant Centre de Thérapie Ichetna Ahla: Thérapie de couple, de famille et de l'enfant.
    Art-thérapie,Musicothérapie.....

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :