Sonia FRUCHON VIAU

I have been working for sanofi pasteur (vaccine producer) for 21 years and had the chance to experiment different types of position within the international area and now in contact with Sanofi group:



* Supply chain project management

* Lean 6 Sigma project management

* Strategic Planning

* SAP implementation

* Financial controlling



What makes my job exiting is to discover new field of expertise in each new project and to extend my network at Group level.



Current project: cold chain monitoring



Mes compétences :

International

Project Management

Change Management

Lean Six Sigma