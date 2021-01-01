Menu

Sonia FRUCHON VIAU

Lyon

En résumé

I have been working for sanofi pasteur (vaccine producer) for 21 years and had the chance to experiment different types of position within the international area and now in contact with Sanofi group:

* Supply chain project management
* Lean 6 Sigma project management
* Strategic Planning
* SAP implementation
* Financial controlling

What makes my job exiting is to discover new field of expertise in each new project and to extend my network at Group level.

Current project: cold chain monitoring

Mes compétences :
International
Project Management
Change Management
Lean Six Sigma

Entreprises

  • Sanofi pasteur - Project Manager - Supply Chain

    Lyon 2007 - maintenant * Transport Temperature Monitoring industrialization for Sanofi group's flows
    * SKU management new process implementation
    * KPI's scorecard implementation on commercial supply chain (FA, distri costs, Write-off, etc.)
    * Repackaging flow implementation in synergy with sanofi-aventis platform (100 references to 11 countries)
    * Distribution network implementation contribution (40 people worldwide)
    * Down stream distribution monitoring

  • Sanofi pasteur - Black Belt

    Lyon 2004 - 2006 Black Belt certifcation obtained after 1 year of training and a first projet : reduce the update leadtime of Rolling Forecasts (Supply Chain).

    2 other projects : reduce the leadtime of the monthly Rolling Forecasts design (Demand Management) and optimize pre clinical trial phase.

    My experience is more oriented towards a LEAN approach but I have been trained on 6 Sigma and DFSS too.

  • Sanofi pasteur - Strategic Planning Manager

    Lyon 1999 - 2004 5-year strategic process coordination on 60 countries.

  • Sanofi pasteur - SAP SD - implementation

    Lyon 1997 - 1999 Participation to the implementation projet on SAP on 3 sites

  • Sanofi pasteur - Controlling Assistant

    Lyon 1995 - 1997 Sales reporting
    Budget process

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

