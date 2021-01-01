Sonia TOURNIER

9 years old experienced fashion designer looking for a position as a Fashion Designer for international brands.





Personal Summary



• Strong fashion and color sense

• Illustrator and Photoshop Proficiency

• Knitwear knowledge

• Ability to develop creative ways to solve a problem

• Ability to fit a brand spirit

• Ability to work in a team environment

• Ability to work within extremely tight deadlines

• Languages:

o French : mother tongue

o English : fluent





Responsibilities:



- Fashion trends analysis and research

- Business intelligence: shopping, press review, internet…

- Color range research

- Textiles selection including fabrics, fasteners… (trade shows, manufacturers, shopping)

- Apparel designs sketching by hand or with computer-aided design (CAD) software

- New graphics, embroideries, allovers prints development…

- Technical files development in English for Asian manufacturers

- Presentation of concepts to director and team

- Fittings and adjustments advices





Mes compétences :

Stylisme

Graphisme Photoshop Illustrator

Illustration

Styliste

Graphiste

Prêt à porter

Papeterie

Bagagerie scolaire