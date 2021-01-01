Sonia TOURNIER

9 years old experienced fashion designer looking for a position as a Fashion Designer for international brands.
Personal Summary
• Strong fashion and color sense
• Illustrator and Photoshop Proficiency
• Knitwear knowledge
• Ability to develop creative ways to solve a problem
• Ability to fit a brand spirit
• Ability to work in a team environment
• Ability to work within extremely tight deadlines
• Languages:
o French : mother tongue
o English : fluent
Responsibilities:
- Fashion trends analysis and research
- Business intelligence: shopping, press review, internet…
- Color range research
- Textiles selection including fabrics, fasteners… (trade shows, manufacturers, shopping)
- Apparel designs sketching by hand or with computer-aided design (CAD) software
- New graphics, embroideries, allovers prints development…
- Technical files development in English for Asian manufacturers
- Presentation of concepts to director and team
- Fittings and adjustments advices
Mes compétences :
Stylisme
Graphisme Photoshop Illustrator
Illustration
Styliste
Graphiste
Prêt à porter
Papeterie
Bagagerie scolaire