Sonia TOURNIER

En résumé

9 years old experienced fashion designer looking for a position as a Fashion Designer for international brands.


Personal Summary

• Strong fashion and color sense
• Illustrator and Photoshop Proficiency
• Knitwear knowledge
• Ability to develop creative ways to solve a problem
• Ability to fit a brand spirit
• Ability to work in a team environment
• Ability to work within extremely tight deadlines
• Languages:
o French : mother tongue
o English : fluent


Responsibilities:

- Fashion trends analysis and research
- Business intelligence: shopping, press review, internet…
- Color range research
- Textiles selection including fabrics, fasteners… (trade shows, manufacturers, shopping)
- Apparel designs sketching by hand or with computer-aided design (CAD) software
- New graphics, embroideries, allovers prints development…
- Technical files development in English for Asian manufacturers
- Presentation of concepts to director and team
- Fittings and adjustments advices


Mes compétences :
Stylisme
Graphisme Photoshop Illustrator
Illustration
Styliste
Graphiste
Prêt à porter
Papeterie
Bagagerie scolaire

Entreprises

  • VIVARTE - Fashion Coordinator

    Paris 2016 - 2016

  • Sonia Tournier - Freelance fashion designer

    2009 - 2015 Expertise in children’s wear, middle/high range level products: newborn, toddler, kids girls and boys
    Main Clients :
    • La Compagnie des Petits (www.lacompagniedespetits.fr)
    • Marèse (www.ooxoo-boutique.com)
    • Steiff (www.steiff.com)


    Expertise in women’s intimates, middle/high range level products
    Main Clients :
    • Lingerieland (www.lingerieland.fr)
    • Fillandises (new range of intimates and nightwear products for teenagers and young women)

  • Marèse - Fashion designer

    2007 - 2009 - Company : Marèse (www.ooxoo-boutique.com)
    - Newborn, toddler, kids girls and boys collections design for Marèse and Ooxoo brands
    - Graphic designer management

  • Tout Compte Fait - Fashion designer

    VALLON PONT D ARC 2006 - 2007 - Company/brand : Tout Compte Fait (www.toutcomptefait.com)
    - Newborn boys and girls, toddler girls, kids girls and accessories collections design

  • DPHC-CSD - Fashion designer

    2005 - 2005 - Company/brand: DPHC/CSD
    - Promotional accessories for beauty brands design : Lancôme, L’Oréal, Cacharel, Armani, Helena Rubinstein
    - Fashion designer trainees management

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure Des Arts Et Techniques De La Mode

    Paris 2004 - 2005 stylisme modélisme PAP enfant

    www.esmod.com

    fashion design and pattern making, kidswear major

  • Ecole Supérieure Des Arts Et Techniques De La Mode

    Paris 2002 - 2004 Major : women’s wear and children’s wear

    Fashion design /Pattern Drafting diploma
    o School : ESMOD (www.esmod.com)
    o Major : women’s wear and children’s wear

  • Université Chambéry Savoie (Chambery)

    Chambery 2000 - 2002 Major, english and german languages

    Foreign languages university 2 years degree
    o University: Université de la Savoie
    o Major, english and german languages

